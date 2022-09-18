Kejriwal condemns Chandigarh University video leak incident: ‘We are with you’

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal condemned the video leak of the students of Chandigarh University and assured the students that all culprits will get the harshest punishment. Terming the incident as serious and shameful, Kejriwal praised the courage of the girl whose videos have allegedly been leaked. "We are with you. All must act with patience," Kejriwal tweeted. Before Kejriwal, state education minister Harjot Singh Bains urged calm and promised action against the guilty. Also Read | Chandigarh University protest over leaked videos: Minister urges calm, 'guilty won't be spared'

चंडीगढ़ यूनिवर्सिटी में एक लड़की ने कई छात्राओं के आपत्तिजनक वीडियो रिकॉर्ड करके Viral किए हैं। ये बेहद संगीन और शर्मनाक है। इसमें शामिल सभी दोषियों को कड़ी से कड़ी सजा मिलेगी। पीड़ित बेटियाँ हिम्मत रखें। हम सब आपके साथ हैं। सभी संयम से काम लें। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 18, 2022

Massive overnight protest on Chandigarh University campus

Students of the university staged a massive protest all night after the incident came to light and the authorities reportedly did not act, as claimed by the students. A girl student was found guilty of filming other girls in the bathroom while bathing. It is alleged that she sent those videos to a boy in Shimla who uploaded those on the internet. As the incident came to the fore, the girl reportedly admitted to having committed the crime, but protesting students claimed that the authorities were trying to suppress the incident. Police came at night to handle the situation and took the accused into custody.

Viral videos, rumours, claims

While all politicians are urging utmost caution, many rumours, unverified videos, and screenshots of chats are doing the rounds on the internet. It was earlier rumoured that some of the girls whose leaked videos went viral attempted to commit suicide. Mohali SSP Vivek Soni said these are all rumours and according to medical reports, no such incident took place.

