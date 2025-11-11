The number of online applications for joining the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological fount of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saw an increase across the country, and particularly in Karnataka, where the jump was exponential, in the last month, people aware of the details said. Applications to enrol in RSS see uptick in Karnataka

“The number of requests received in October from Karnataka was 5,252, which is nearly six times more than the 765 requests received in October last year,” a senior functionary said, requesting anonymity.

“There is an overall increase in online applications (across the country). In 2024 there were 1.14 lakh (114,000 applications), while in 2023 there were 95,911,” the functionary added.

While there has been “an organic” growth of the organisation with more people across sections joining the Sangh, the ongoing centenary celebrations could have piqued interest and led to the rise in the number of applications, the functionary pointed out.

In Karnataka, the Congress-led state government has locked horns with the RSS, calling for a ban on its activities and raising questions about the status of the organisation that is neither registered nor pays income tax.

“The reason for this rise is the outcome of the outreach programme conducted by our Swayamsevaks on different occasions. Simultaneously, unreasonable vehement opposition also causes curiosity among the youth, which results in an upsurge in requests to join RSS,” the functionary said.

On Sunday, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat also said that criticism makes the Sangh more popular. “We have witnessed that in Karnataka…” Bhagwat said in Bengaluru, addressing a lecture series organised to mark the centenary of the RSS.

Set up in 1925, the RSS allows people to join the organisation by either contacting the local Shakha (unit) or by submitting an online application.

The functionary quoted above said ever since the RSS started the process of online applications for joining the Sangh, there has been a steady growth in the enrolment.

“In 2012 a provision was made on the website to join the Sangh. A form has to be filled and the local unit then gets in touch with the applicant. In 2012, the number was 1,250, which rose to 2,600 in 2013 and 5,220 in 2014. Between 2017 and 2024, the average applications received were around 100,000. But in 2025, in October alone there has been an upsurge in the number of requests as the Sangh has received 48,980 applications,” the functionary said.

Earlier, the highest requests received in a month were 27,871 in March 2017 and 36,242 in September this year.

Karnataka IT minister Priyank Kharge, however, alleged the RSS was “contradicting itself” on enrolment figures. “They seem to be contradicting themselves because the RSS’ website says that there is no formal enrolment in the organisation. Now they are claiming to be six times or 10 times more, so we want to know exactly these details — who are the volunteers and how much are they contributing? So, my question remains unanswered,” the Congress leader alleged.