e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 11, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 11, 2019

Apply for visa 90 days prior to employment start date: US Embassy

“Applying for your work #USvisa? You can apply up to 90 days before the employment start date noted on your I-797 form,” the US Embassy wrote in a tweet.

india Updated: Oct 11, 2019 06:28 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
The United States (US) Embassy here on Thursday asked visa applicants to apply up to 90 days before their employment begins.
The United States (US) Embassy here on Thursday asked visa applicants to apply up to 90 days before their employment begins.(Raj k Raj / Hindustan Times)
         

The United States (US) Embassy here on Thursday asked visa applicants to apply up to 90 days before their employment begins.

“Applying for your work #USvisa? You can apply up to 90 days before the employment start date noted on your I-797 form,” the US Embassy wrote in a tweet.

The I-797 form is a document the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) uses “to communicate with applicants/petitioners or convey an immigration benefit,” reads the USCIS website.

The US work visa for Indian nationals is one of the most important issues between US and India bilateral ties.

H-1B is considered as the most sought-after work visa among highly-skilled Indian professionals. It is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 06:27 IST

tags
top news
Modi, Xi look to refresh ties at seaside summit
Modi, Xi look to refresh ties at seaside summit
Oct 11, 2019 01:54 IST
Call on release of former J-K CMs likely in the next few days
Call on release of former J-K CMs likely in the next few days
Oct 11, 2019 05:26 IST
UK’s Jeremy Corbyn relents in face of Indian ire over Kashmir stand
UK’s Jeremy Corbyn relents in face of Indian ire over Kashmir stand
Oct 11, 2019 05:10 IST
How Modi-Shah-Fadnavis changed Maharashtra politics, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
How Modi-Shah-Fadnavis changed Maharashtra politics, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
Oct 11, 2019 05:49 IST
Muslims must give land to Hindus as goodwill gesture: Ex-AMU VC Lt Gen Shah
Muslims must give land to Hindus as goodwill gesture: Ex-AMU VC Lt Gen Shah
Oct 10, 2019 22:29 IST
She brought shame to family, we won’t help her: Kerala cyanide killer’s father
She brought shame to family, we won’t help her: Kerala cyanide killer’s father
Oct 11, 2019 03:37 IST
Nearly 15 lakh in Delhi got zero power bills in Sept under new subsidy plan
Nearly 15 lakh in Delhi got zero power bills in Sept under new subsidy plan
Oct 11, 2019 06:27 IST
Union minister releases book on Article 370 written by 14-year old student
Union minister releases book on Article 370 written by 14-year old student
Oct 10, 2019 23:48 IST
trending topics
Reliance JioIndia vs South AfricaWar box office collectionOnePlus 7T ProHappy Birthday RekhaShamshera First lookRealme X2 ProGSTAmitabh BachchanNobel Prize
don't miss
latest news
India News