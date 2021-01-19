IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Apprehensions after AEFI cases, technical issues may be factors: Experts on low Covid vaccination turnout
Various reasons are being attributed to the low turnout, including some technical issues and fears related to adverse events.(HT file photo)
Various reasons are being attributed to the low turnout, including some technical issues and fears related to adverse events.(HT file photo)
india news

Apprehensions after AEFI cases, technical issues may be factors: Experts on low Covid vaccination turnout

Cases of AEFI was reported in 26 persons, including two severe ones, and one person was hospitalised.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 04:42 PM IST

People becoming apprehensive after some cases of adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) being reported on day one of the Covid-19 vaccination drive and technical problems encountered initially could be among the factors behind further slump in the turnout on the second day of the exercise, say experts.

Nearly 3,600 healthcare workers received the shots in Delhi on Monday, the second day of the drive in the national capital, with sources saying just eight medical staff got the jabs at AIIMS.

According to data shared by officials later, the target of the day in Delhi was 8,136, thus only 44 per cent of that could be reached.

Cases of AEFI was reported in 26 persons, including two severe ones, and one person was hospitalised, officials said on Monday.

On day one, 4,319 healthcare workers -- 53.3 per cent of those registered, had got the shots in Delhi, while one "severe" and 51 "minor" cases of AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) were reported.

Various reasons are being attributed to the low turnout, including some technical issues and fears related to adverse events.

However, the government has maintained that no case of serious or severe AEFI is attributable to vaccination till date.

Experts feel people becoming apprehensive after several cases of AEFI reported on day one could be a major factor.

Besides, many adopting a "wait and watch" approach, lack of communication and glitches in Co-Win app are among other reasons for low turnout on day one and even further low on day two.

"Yes, the AEFI cases reported must have played on minds of people and the apprehension may have resulted in lower turnout. But there are other factors too. And, after all it's a voluntary exercise, so people make their own choice. But, we at our hospital are trying to reach out to healthcare workers through heads of all departments to boost their confidence level," said B L Sherwal, medical director of Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital.

At the Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital, only 12 healthcare workers got vaccination on Monday, compared to 32 on day one, as per data shared by officials. No one showed AEFI at this site, a senior official said.

At the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, the number of people who got vaccinated on Monday stood at 20 with no AEFI cases. It was nearly half of the figures on day one -- 45, officials said.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, interacting with reporters on Tuesday, reiterated that this is a voluntary exercise and people are making their own decisions, as it is the initial phase.

Asked if statements made by a few political leaders raising doubts over its efficacy and safety, could be a factor, he said, "No. Going for vaccination is a personal decision, and has nothing to do with what political statements have been made about it."

When asked if AEFI was a factor in low turnout on the second day, the city health minister said, turnout of nearly 50 per cent is "not very low" and coronavirus situation is also under control in Delhi.

"It's initial days of the drive, and it will take time, but people's confidence will be increased and it will pick up. As a government, we are also taking all the steps to push up their confidence level," he said.

Asked if technical issues with CoWIN app, was also a factor, he said, the app is "creating hurdles" at times.

"Sometimes, it is not working, and it has not stabilised yet," Jain said, adding, no plan to do the job manually.

Co-Win is an online platform for monitoring Covid-19 vaccine delivery. 

"There were some glitches in the app at our hospital. We expect the number to increase during the course of the drive," said Suresh Kumar, medical director of LNJP Hospital.

N K Ganguly, former director-general of Indian Council of Medical Research, said the numbers will increase gradually as people become "well-informed" about the vaccines. 

On Saturday, the Resident Doctors' Association of the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital had requested the hospital to vaccinate them with Serum Institute's Covishield instead of Covaxin.

The association wrote a letter and said the doctors were a bit apprehensive about Covaxin due to the lack of a complete trial.

Those taking Covaxin are asked to sign a separate consent form, acknowledging that the jab is being administered without the phase-3 trial.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aefi covid-19 vaccination
app
Close
e-paper
Jharkhand high court in Ranchi.(HT File Photo)
Jharkhand high court in Ranchi.(HT File Photo)
india news

HC vacates stay as Jharkhand Speaker ends Babulal Marandi’s anti-defection trial

By Bedanti Saran
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:15 PM IST
  • The Speaker had initiated proceedings under anti-defection laws to decide if the merger of Jharkhand Vikas Morcha-Prajatantrik (JVM-P) led by Babulal Marandi into the BJP in February, 2020, was valid.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A doctor poses after receiving a dose of the Bharat Biotech's coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine at a government-run hospital in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Reuters)
A doctor poses after receiving a dose of the Bharat Biotech's coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine at a government-run hospital in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Reuters)
india news

9 states, UTs among better performing states during Covid-19 vaccination drive

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:11 PM IST
The government said 631,417 people have been vaccinated by the end of the fourth day of its mammoth inoculation drive, with only nine taken to hospitals after complaining of side effects.
READ FULL STORY
Close
AAP leader Raghav Chadha addresses media during a press conference. (PTI)
AAP leader Raghav Chadha addresses media during a press conference. (PTI)
india news

AAP leader Raghav Chadha underlines need for monitoring water leakages

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:09 PM IST
The DJB has initiated projects for the installation of flow meters and the setting up of a SCADA Centre, a high-tech monitoring system which allows the utility to detect where and how much water is being leaked or tapped.
READ FULL STORY
Close
VK Sasikala is serving a four-year jail term in a disproportionate assets case.(PTI FILE PHOTO)
VK Sasikala is serving a four-year jail term in a disproportionate assets case.(PTI FILE PHOTO)
india news

Sasikala to be released from jail on Jan 27, Palaniswami rules out her return

By Divya Chandrababu | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Chennai
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:09 PM IST
  • “There is no chance of her joining. She is not in the AIADMK party,” Palaniswami told reporters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Congress party was forced to fall back on the 77-year-old Oommen Chandy after the high command felt that his “inactive role” and “indecisive attitude” of the present leadership had affected the party’s prospects in the recent local body elections in Kerala. (HT FILE PHOTO)(HT File Photo)
The Congress party was forced to fall back on the 77-year-old Oommen Chandy after the high command felt that his “inactive role” and “indecisive attitude” of the present leadership had affected the party’s prospects in the recent local body elections in Kerala. (HT FILE PHOTO)(HT File Photo)
india news

Congress falls back on Oommen Chandy to retrieve party prospects in Kerala

By Ramesh Babu
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 09:24 PM IST
  • The party leadership had reportedly told three senior leaders (Chandy, Chennithala and Ramachandran) who were summoned to Delhi two days ago that winning the election was top priority and to give more importance to the party than factions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nepal had indicated its desire to review various issues related to trade and transit arrangements during foreign secretary Harsh Shringla’s visit to Kathmandu last month.(PTI)
Nepal had indicated its desire to review various issues related to trade and transit arrangements during foreign secretary Harsh Shringla’s visit to Kathmandu last month.(PTI)
india news

Indo-Pacific region guided by norms an article of faith for India: Foreign Secy

By Rezaul H Laskar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 09:15 PM IST
  • Against the backdrop of China’s assertive actions amid the Covid-19 pandemic, India has stepped up cooperation with its partners to oppose unilateral actions and protect the freedom of navigation and overflight across the Indo-Pacific.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Leaders of the six parties at the press meet to announce the formation of the alliance at Guwahati on Tuesday. (TWITTER).
Leaders of the six parties at the press meet to announce the formation of the alliance at Guwahati on Tuesday. (TWITTER).
india news

Assam Congress to join hands with AIUDF, AGM, 3 Left parties for assembly polls

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 09:09 PM IST
  • Newly-formed Anchalik Gana Morcha (AGM) of journalist-turned-politician and Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan and three Left parties, CPI, CPI-M and CPI-ML, will also be part of this pre-poll tie up.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"We also remember the three Burundian MINUSCA peacekeepers who had laid down their lives on December 25 last year," the MEA said.(AFP )
"We also remember the three Burundian MINUSCA peacekeepers who had laid down their lives on December 25 last year," the MEA said.(AFP )
india news

India strongly condemns attacks on UN peacekeepers in Central African Republic

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 09:06 PM IST
Ministry of External Affairs said India strongly condemns the attack on peacekeepers of MINUSCA in the Central African Republic that has resulted in the death of a peacekeeper from Rwanda on January 13 and one from Burundi on January 15.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The ministry of external affairs in a statement said that India will continue to supply vaccines to neighbouring countries in a phased manner over the next few months. (Samir Jana/HT PHOTOS)
The ministry of external affairs in a statement said that India will continue to supply vaccines to neighbouring countries in a phased manner over the next few months. (Samir Jana/HT PHOTOS)
india news

India 'deeply honoured' to meet the world's healthcare needs: PM Modi

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 08:53 PM IST
  • Bhutan, the Maldives and Bangladesh will be among the first countries in the neighbourhood to receive Covid-19 vaccines from India as grant assistance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People’s Conference President Sajad Lone(ANI file photo)
People’s Conference President Sajad Lone(ANI file photo)
india news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Sajad Lone withdraws from Gupkar Alliance

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 08:52 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"Epicaricacy is taking pleasure (usually malicious) in the misfortunes of others,” explained Shashi Tharoor.(HT Photo)
"Epicaricacy is taking pleasure (usually malicious) in the misfortunes of others,” explained Shashi Tharoor.(HT Photo)
india news

Tharoor's word of the day is tongue-in-cheek response to ex-Australia cricketers

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 08:55 PM IST
Shashi Tharoor shared the word epicaricacy along with an image of former cricketers who had predicted India’s defeat.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arrested computer hacker and cyber criminal with handcuffs, close up of hands(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Arrested computer hacker and cyber criminal with handcuffs, close up of hands(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

Man rapes friend’s minor daughter, tries to bury her alive in Madhya Pradesh

By Shruti Tomar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 08:42 PM IST
  • The accused assaulted the girl late Monday night when she had gone to the family’s agricultural field to switch off a water pump.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sajjad Lone of the Peoples’ Conference.(PTI FILE PHOTO)
Sajjad Lone of the Peoples’ Conference.(PTI FILE PHOTO)
india news

Sajad Lone quits Gupkar Alliance 3 months after its formation

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 08:21 PM IST
  • Sajjad Lone's Peoples' Conference decided to exit the Gupkar Alliance over the fielding of proxy candidates by constituent parties against the officially mandated candidates of the alliance during DDC elections
READ FULL STORY
Close
Governor of Rajasthan, Kalraj Mishra meeting Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in New Delhi. (ANI)
Governor of Rajasthan, Kalraj Mishra meeting Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in New Delhi. (ANI)
india news

Need to modernise Ayurveda knowledge, spread information in Hindi: Rajasthan Guv

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 07:50 PM IST
Addressing the fourth convocation ceremony of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Rajasthan Ayurved University of Jodhpur virtually on Tuesday, the governor said that AYUSH practices have also drawn the attention of the World Health Organization (WHO).
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medic administers the first dose of Covishield vaccine to NITI Aayog member VK Paul , after the virtual launch of Covid-19 vaccination drive at AIIMS in New Delhi.(PTI)
A medic administers the first dose of Covishield vaccine to NITI Aayog member VK Paul , after the virtual launch of Covid-19 vaccination drive at AIIMS in New Delhi.(PTI)
india news

Nasal vaccine candidate against Covid-19 could be a game-changer: Dr VK Paul

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 07:46 PM IST
"We would like to reassure everyone with the data we have seen that the two Covid-19 vaccines are safe. The vaccine hesitancy should end. How will we defeat the pandemic then?" Paul said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP