‘Approach road washed away, main structure safe’: Bihar govt on Sattarghat bridge collapse

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 14:49 IST

The Opposition in Bihar on Thursday lashed out at Nitish Kumar-led NDA government after a bridge on the approach road leading to newly-constructed Sattarghat bridge over River Gandak was washed away by flood water, exactly 29 days after it was inaugurated by chief minister himself on June 16.

Kumar had laid the foundation stone of the ambitious bridge on April 5, 2012, which was a long-pending demand of the people of the area. The 1.44-km-long bridge, built at a cost of Rs 263.47 crore, reduced the distance between Gopalganj, Saran and East Champaran districts by 45 km.

Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav and Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) chief madan Mohan Jha was quick to lap up the issue and attacked the NDA government.

“The Sattarghat bridge of Gopalganj built at a cost of Rs 263.47 crore in 8 years, was inaugurated by Nitish Ji on June 16. Today, 29 days later the bridge collapsed. Beware! If someone terms it corruption by Nitish ji. Rs 263 crore is for just a glimpse. Even their rats consume alcohol worth this amount,” Yadav tweeted.

Bihar Congress chief Dr Madan Mohan Jha also tweeted: “The inauguration of the bridge constructed at a cost of Rs 263.47 crore on June 16 and its destruction on July 15. Now do not accuse the poor rat for this.”

Facing flak, the road construction department immediately went on a denial mode and said that there was no damage to the bridge as being reported in a section of media. “About two kilometres from the main bridge, on the side of Gopalganj, an approach road of 18 metres long bridge has been eroded by heavy water pressure of Gandak river. This bridge is situated inside the embankment area of Gandak. There is no damage to the bridge. The main bridge is absolutely safe and traffic will be restored on the road once water pressure reduces. There is no question of irregularities in its construction. This is a natural disaster,” said additional chief secretary, road construction department, Amrit Lal Meena.

The BJP also came in defence of chief minister as the road construction department is with the saffron party. “The RJD, which itself has specialised in corruption is making a false propaganda. CM Nitish Kumar’s target is to make corruption-free development. The bridge is completely safe only an approach road two kilometres ahead of bridge has been washed away. The minister of road construction department is an efficient minister who has brought revolution in road network. The RJD should publicly apologise for false propaganda,” said BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand.

The Bihar government, on earlier occasions had also cut a sorry figure when one of its ministers in 2017 had blamed rats for floods as they made holes in embankments resulting in heavy floods. Last year, the police had blamed rats for gulping seized liquor in police station.