SIT formed to probe Uttarakhand minister's husband on claims of forgery, caste-based harassment, murder plot

On Thursday, Arya—a BJP legislator from Someshwar in Almora—had filed a police complaint alleging that Sahu forged her signatures to remove her from official positions, subjected her to caste-based harassment, concealed a prior marriage, had relationships with other women, and conspired with another woman to kill her. Police registered an FIR the same day, citing alleged offences spanning from July 6, 2004, to October 15, 2026.

Dehradun superintendent of police (rural) Jaya Baloni, SIT in charge, said, “We will record the minister’s statement once she is discharged. We have also reached out to the accused on his mobile number, but it is switched off.”

Uttarakhand police has constituted a 10-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate women and child development minister Rekha Arya’s allegations of forgery, caste-based harassment and conspiracy to murder her, against her husband Girdhari Lal Sahu, officers said.

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Sahu hit back on Friday, accusing Arya of amassing ₹210 crore in illegal assets and asking for an investigation. Sahu, on Friday, had asked Arya to withdraw the FIR, but Arya said that there was no question of taking back the FIR against him. Hours after the FIR was registered, Arya’s health suddenly deteriorated and she was taken to Krishna Medical Centre in Dehradun.

Speaking to the media from her hospital bed on Friday, Arya said, “He (Sahu) is asking me to withdraw my complaint. This amounts to a veiled threat, in a way, suggesting that whether corruption exists or not is for him to decide.”

Dismissing the corruption allegations against her as baseless, Arya said, “If I am found guilty, I am ready to face action.”