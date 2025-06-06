Are banks and stock market open or closed today (June 6)? What about June 7?

Banks across the country observe holidays on different festivals throughout the year, including holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays. Since Eid-ul-Adha, also known as Bakra Eid, is set to be celebrated on Saturday, June 7, people are wondering if banks and stock markets will remain closed today as well. According to the Reserve Bank of India, banks across the country will remain open today. Here’s all you need to know about the bank holiday and stock market holiday. On Bank holidays, customers will still be able to access their accounts using net-banking or Mobile banking through mobile applications. (Bloomberg/Representational Image)

Are banks closed today?

As per the RBI website, banks everywhere will remain open today, available for customers to carry out banking activities. Customers can check everything related to bank closures on the official RBI website.

Are stock markets closed today?

The holiday calendars on the official website of National Stock Exchange and Bombay Stock Exchange shows that the stock market will remain open for today. Further there is no scheduled holiday for the month of July according to BSE and NSE. The next upcoming stock market holiday is scheduled for August 15 on account of Independence day.

Bank holiday on June 7

Banks across multiple states will remain closed on June 7 on the account of Bakri Eid. This is a scheduled holiday under the Negotiable Insruments Act. Only banks in Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Itnagar will remain open. Banks in rest of the country will remain closed tomorrow.

Customers will still be able to access their accounts using net-banking or Mobile banking through mobile applications. Moreover, ATMs will still be in service on bank holidays.

Eid-ul-Adha, also known as the Bakri Eid, is set to be celebrated on Saturday, June 7. This day marks the time when Prophet Ibrahim received divine command to sacrifice his son as a test of his submission to Allah. It is a day of great significance in Islamic tradition and marks spiritual renewal and devotion.