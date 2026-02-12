Are banks open or closed on February 12 amid Bharat Bandh?

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has announced a ‘Bharat Bandh’ on Thursday, February 12, as part of its ongoing protest against the newly unveiled India-US trade agreement. Bharat bandh today: The strike may not affect operations at branches of big private-sector banks such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank. (Bloomberg/ Representational)

The nationwide strike is reportedly organised by a coalition of 10 central trade unions, including INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF, and UTUC.

Are banks closed? Here's what we know Banks across India might remain affected today due to the Bharat Bandh called by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha and supported by several trade unions.

While there is no official announcement of a nationwide closure, some branches may experience disruptions depending on employee participation in the strike.

Customers are advised to plan transactions in advance and check with their respective banks for branch-specific updates. Online and digital banking services are expected to function normally. Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Wednesday called for a ‘Bharat Bandh’ on February 12 as a part of their ongoing campaign against the recently announced India-US trade deal.

"Agreement will be a betrayal against farmers...We are surrendering before the shrewdness of US. The Govt has surrendered. Piyush Goyal should resign. He betrayed Indian farmers. On this basis, we have started a campaign, from 4th February to 11th February SKM will go to farmers. On 12th, Bharat Bandh has been called over this.," he told ANI.

He stated that the Indian produce will not be able to compete with the free flow of US imports in the market, fearing that "our farmers will be finished."

"SKM studied the Government's Agreements with the US, EU and New Zealand. SKM has been against this since the beginning. Agreement is not beneficial for a weaker country. They will send their goods for free to our country and they will flood our markets with cheaper goods. Our country will not be able to compete with them and our farmers will be finished," he added.

(With ANI inputs)