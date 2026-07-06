Are schools, colleges, offices open in Mumbai today? Here's what authorities have said

Schools and colleges across Mumbai will remain closed on Monday, July 6, as relentless rain continued to lash the city and surrounding areas, prompting authorities to declare a precautionary holiday for educational institutions.

The decision to shut educational institutions came after torrential rain wreaked havoc across Mumbai .

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The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced the closure on Sunday evening after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Mumbai, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds over the next 24 hours.

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The move comes after one of the season's heaviest spells of rain triggered fatalities, structural collapses, flight disruptions and transport delays across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) on Sunday.

Are schools and colleges open in Mumbai today?

No. All government, private and civic-run schools and colleges in Mumbai will remain closed on Monday, July 6.

The BMC said the decision was taken keeping the safety of students in mind as heavy rainfall is expected to continue through the day. The holiday applies to all educational institutions run by the state government, private managements and the civic body.

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{{^usCountry}} "In view of this forecast and keeping the safety of students in mind, a holiday has been declared on Monday, July 6, 2026, for all government, private and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation schools and colleges in Mumbai," the civic body said in a statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "In view of this forecast and keeping the safety of students in mind, a holiday has been declared on Monday, July 6, 2026, for all government, private and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation schools and colleges in Mumbai," the civic body said in a statement. {{/usCountry}}

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The IMD has warned of heavy rainfall at several places in Mumbai and adjoining areas, with isolated locations likely to witness extremely heavy downpours and winds reaching speeds of 60 to 70 kmph.

Mumbai rain today: Will offices remain open?

Yes. While educational institutions have been directed to remain shut, government and private offices will continue to function as usual.

The BMC, however, urged citizens to avoid stepping out unless absolutely necessary and to follow advisories issued by civic authorities and disaster management agencies.

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Public transport services, including suburban train operations and bus services, were largely functional on Sunday despite weather-related delays in some sectors.

Holiday announced in Thane, Navi Mumbai and Palghar too

The closure is not limited to Mumbai alone. Authorities in neighbouring Thane district have also announced a holiday for Anganwadis, Balwadis, primary schools and secondary schools on Monday as a precautionary measure.

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) similarly declared a holiday for all schools in the city amid incessant rainfall. Navi Mumbai Mayor Sujata Patil and NMMC Commissioner Kailas Shinde appealed to residents to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel.

Educational institutions in Palghar district have also been advised to remain shut owing to the heavy rain warning issued by the weather department.

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Meanwhile, authorities in Pune district and Lonavala also ordered schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres to remain closed after forecasts of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the region.

Heavy rain leaves trail of destruction across Mumbai

The decision to shut educational institutions came after torrential rain wreaked havoc across Mumbai and neighbouring districts on Sunday.

At least 13 people lost their lives in rain-related incidents across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, with the biggest tragedy reported from Mankhurd where several slum tenements collapsed late Sunday evening. The collapse claimed the lives of six people, including four children and a woman, while another person was injured and hospitalised.

Heavy rainfall in Mumbai caused large trees to collapse at Shivaji Park in Dadar.

Separate incidents involving falling trees and branches also resulted in deaths.

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An 18-year-old student was killed after a tree branch fell on him while he was travelling on a motorcycle through Aarey Colony during heavy rain, while a 63-year-old man died in Kurla after a large branch collapsed on him near a shop.

The BMC received more than 200 complaints related to fallen trees and branches, along with multiple reports of house collapses and short circuits as strong winds swept through the city. Wind speeds crossed 70 kmph in some parts of Mumbai during the storm.

Flights disrupted, trains affected

The severe weather also impacted transport services across the region. Operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport were temporarily suspended for nearly an hour on Sunday morning due to strong winds and reduced visibility. Four IndiGo flights were cancelled while 13 incoming aircraft were diverted to nearby airports before normal operations resumed later in the day.

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According to flight tracking data, a large number of arriving and departing flights continued to experience delays even after runway operations resumed.

Rail services were also affected early Monday after landslides struck the Karjat-Lonavala Bhor Ghat section on the busy Mumbai-Pune railway route.

The landslides disrupted all three railway lines in the section, forcing authorities to cancel, divert or reschedule several trains, including the Deccan Queen, Indrayani Express, Intercity Express and Pragati Express.

More rain likely over the next 24 hours

The weather department has forecast continued rainfall activity over Mumbai and neighbouring districts over the next 24 hours.

According to the IMD, Mumbai is likely to witness intermittent spells of heavy rain along with gusty winds, while isolated places could receive extremely heavy rainfall.

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