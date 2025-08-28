Argentina eases entry for Indians holding valid US visas

Argentina has eased travel for Indian citizens with US visas, permitting entry without an Argentine visa, the country’s ambassador to India said on Wednesday. India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Argentina's President Javier Milei wave on the balcony of the Casa Rosada government palace after a meeting in Buenos Aires, on July 5, 2025. (AFP File)

Ambassador Mariano Caucino called the move “wonderful news for both Argentina and India” and said the country is ready to welcome more Indian visitors to experience its culture and scenic beauty.

“The Argentine Government has eased entry into the country for Indian citizens with US visas. The resolution published in the Official Gazette allows Indian citizens with tourist visas to enter the United States without needing to apply for an Argentine visa,” Mariano Caucino wrote in a post on X.

“This is a wonderful news for both Argentina and India. We're ready to welcome more Indian tourists into our wonderful country,” he added.

The visa announcement comes as India and Argentina deepen cooperation across multiple sectors.

In July, the two countries held the 2nd Joint Working Group (JWG) meeting on agriculture in New Delhi, with officials, including Indian co-chair Devesh Chaturvedi, secretary, Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, participating virtually.

During the meeting, Devesh Chaturvedi stressed that Argentina is a key partner for India, highlighting a partnership built on collaboration, knowledge sharing, and the exchange of technologies and best practices. He added that opportunities in agricultural mechanisation, pest management, climate-resilient farming, and joint research initiatives.

With ANI inputs