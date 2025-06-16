Armed forces launch cyber security exercise

NEW DELHI: The armed forces on Monday launched a 12-day cyber security exercise, called Cyber Suraksha, to simulate real-world threats and reinforce secure practices, the defence ministry said. Defence ministry said the exercise is a proactive step towards bolstering cyber resilience at the national level (Representational image)

The exercise is a proactive step towards bolstering cyber resilience at the national level, it said in a statement. The cyber domain is among the nine areas identified by the defence ministry for focused intervention this year.

“The exercise is designed to simulate real-world cyber threats, reinforce secure practices, and test the analytical and defensive cyber skills of participants in a high-paced, gamified environment,” the statement said. It is being conducted by the Defence Cyber Agency under the aegis of HQs Integrated Defence Staff.

More than 100 participants from national-level agencies and stakeholders from defence domains are taking part in it. The Defence Cyber Agency plans to conduct such exercises regularly to maintain a state of readiness and cultivate a security-first culture across all levels, the ministry said.

In March, defence minister Rajnath Singh said “cyber, space and information warfare” were turning out to be as potent as conventional military operations, stressing that the armed forces “must operate jointly and stay future-ready” considering the evolving multi-domain environment and technological advancements.

Two days before India launched Operation Sindoor against Pakistan on May 7, the website of Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVNL), a defence public sector undertaking that manufactures tanks and armoured vehicles, was taken down for a thorough audit after a Pakistani hacker group called ‘Pakistan Cyber Force’ claimed to have defaced it by posting images of a Pakistani flag and a tank.