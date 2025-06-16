Search Search
Monday, Jun 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Armed forces launch cyber security exercise

ByRahul Singh
Jun 16, 2025 07:26 PM IST

The cyber domain is among the nine areas identified by the defence ministry for focused intervention this year

NEW DELHI: The armed forces on Monday launched a 12-day cyber security exercise, called Cyber Suraksha, to simulate real-world threats and reinforce secure practices, the defence ministry said.

Defence ministry said the exercise is a proactive step towards bolstering cyber resilience at the national level (Representational image)
Defence ministry said the exercise is a proactive step towards bolstering cyber resilience at the national level (Representational image)

The exercise is a proactive step towards bolstering cyber resilience at the national level, it said in a statement. The cyber domain is among the nine areas identified by the defence ministry for focused intervention this year.

“The exercise is designed to simulate real-world cyber threats, reinforce secure practices, and test the analytical and defensive cyber skills of participants in a high-paced, gamified environment,” the statement said. It is being conducted by the Defence Cyber Agency under the aegis of HQs Integrated Defence Staff.

More than 100 participants from national-level agencies and stakeholders from defence domains are taking part in it. The Defence Cyber Agency plans to conduct such exercises regularly to maintain a state of readiness and cultivate a security-first culture across all levels, the ministry said.

In March, defence minister Rajnath Singh said “cyber, space and information warfare” were turning out to be as potent as conventional military operations, stressing that the armed forces “must operate jointly and stay future-ready” considering the evolving multi-domain environment and technological advancements.

Two days before India launched Operation Sindoor against Pakistan on May 7, the website of Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVNL), a defence public sector undertaking that manufactures tanks and armoured vehicles, was taken down for a thorough audit after a Pakistani hacker group called ‘Pakistan Cyber Force’ claimed to have defaced it by posting images of a Pakistani flag and a tank.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Armed forces launch cyber security exercise
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 16, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On