Army, paramilitary forces deployed in violence-hit Manipur

Army and paramilitary forces have been deployed in Manipur following clashes and arson during protests against the inclusion of the majority Meiteis in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category even the organisation spearheading the agitation said tribals were being targeted in places such as Imphal while police looked on. Flag marches were being conducted to keep the situation under control. (ANI)

Guwahati-based public relations officer (defence) Lt Col Mahender Rawat said around 4000 people have been sheltered in the army, Assam Rifles, and state government premises. “Flag marches are being conducted to keep the situation under control,” he said. “More people are being shifted from violence-hit areas.”

He said the army, Assam Rifles along with state police intervened to control the situation on Wednesday night. “The violence was arrested by the morning.”

The All Tribal Students Union Manipur (ATSUM), which led the protests and enforced a shutdown, denied allegations that protesters who participated in its solidarity march were involved in violence. “The solidarity march ended peacefully. But soon after some people burned the Anglo-Kuki War Memorial gate in Churachandpur. That was when violence erupted,” said ATSUM president Paotinthang Lupheng.

He alleged houses of tribals and churches were being burned down in Imphal and other places. Lupheng accused the police of inaction.

There was no immediate response from the police.

Lupheng said several people are reported to have been killed and injured. “The situation is very volatile and requires the Union government’s intervention. ATSUM appeals to the state government to take steps to ease the tension and also request the tribal people to maintain peace.”

Chief minister N Biren Singh blamed “prevailing misunderstandings between two sections of society” for the violence and pledged to address long-term grievances of communities in consultations with them and their representatives.

The opponents of the ST status to Meiteis, who account for around 53% of Manipur’s population and are concentrated in Imphal Valley, say it will deprive them of government jobs and admissions to educational institutions.

Tribals opposing the status make up about 40% of the state’s population and include the Nagas and Kukis.

In a video message shared on Twitter, Singh said vandalism and arson have been reported from Imphal, Churachandpur, Bishnupur, Kangpokpi, and Moreh. He added lives have been lost and property has been damaged.

Singh, who did not specify the damages caused, said police and central forces have been deployed to maintain law and order and anyone indulging in violence would be dealt with strictly. He added additional central paramilitary forces have been requisitioned.

Singh appealed against allowing communal harmony to be disturbed. “I urge you not to believe in rumours and unverified messages.”

Singh added he spoke to his Mizoram counterpart, Zoramthanga, over the phone about the situation in Manipur. He added he told Zoramthanga the situation was because of the misunderstanding and communication gap between the two communities.

A politician from the tribal Kuki community told HT from Churachandpur that shops and other establishments in the district were closed and very few people were out on the streets. “It seems like a war zone now. There are videos and photos circulating of churches and houses of Kukis being burned in Imphal and some other areas. There are reports that houses of Meitei people in Churachandpur have also been targeted,” he said, requesting anonymity.

The Manipur government on Wednesday banned mobile internet services across the state for five days following the clashes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON