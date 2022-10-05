Army chopper crashes in Arunachal, pilot killed

An Indian Army chopper crashed on Wednesday near Tamang in Arunachal Pradesh. A pilot aboard the chopper ‘Cheetah’ was killed in the accident while another was injured.

“An army aviation Cheetah helicopter flying in the forward area near Tawang has crashed on 05 October (today) at around 10:00 AM during a routine sortie,” an official statement said.

“Both the pilots were evacuated to nearest military hospital. With regret we inform that one of the pilots who was critically injured succumbed to the injuries during treatment. The second pilot is under medical treatment,” it added.

The cause of the crash at this stage is not known, it further pointed out.

(This is developing story, will be updated as more details are received)

