Home / India News / Army Colonel booked for allegedly raping a woman on pretext of marriage

Army Colonel booked for allegedly raping a woman on pretext of marriage

The woman says the Colone raped her several times with a promise to marry her eventually. But the accused officer, who is posted in Delhi accuses the victim of blackmail and extortion. The police is probing the matter.

india Updated: Dec 30, 2019 00:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
A senior Army officer has been accused of raping a woman several times on the pretext of marriage.
A senior Army officer has been accused of raping a woman several times on the pretext of marriage.(AP Photo/Representative)
         

An Indian Army Colonel was booked on Sunday for allegedly raping a woman on several occasions on the pretext of marriage, said Dehradun police.

The victim was recently allegedly raped by the army officer in a hotel in Rajpur area of Dehradun in the first week of December. She, however, lodged a complaint in Delhi where her husband is deployed as Havildar in Army. The Delhi police registered the case before transferring it to Dehradun as the crime scene was here, said, police officials.

Ashok Rathore, station house officer Rajpur, said the Colonel identified as Rajendra Kumar was booked on charges of rape.

“As per the complaint, the woman first met him in Delhi in the year 2015. They soon developed a relationship during which he raped her on several occasions on the pretext of marriage in Delhi. After some time, she came to Dehradun for a job where she was again raped by him in a hotel,” he said.

Rathore said when the Colonel, posted in Delhi, was approached for investigations, he claimed the woman was extorting money from him using blackmail.

“He claimed the woman had so far extorted Rs 3 lakh from him. Based on statements from both, the probe is on,” said Rathore.

