Army dog ‘Bajaj’ awarded Chief of Army Staff commendation ahead of I-Day

Indian Army dog ‘Bajaj’, who was part of an anti-terrorist operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla last month, was on Sunday awarded the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) commendation. Bajaj is the only canine among as many as 408 commendations given this year by the defence ministry on the eve of the 76th Independence Day celebrations.

Bajaj, an army assault dog, was part of the Baramulla operation in which another canine ‘Axel’ was gunned down by a terrorist. Bajaj is part of the 26 Army Dog Unit along with Axel.

Besides Bajaj, a total of three troopers from the Special Frontiers Force were awarded the Chief of Army Staff commendation this year for Independence Day. As many as seven civilians were honoured with the award, the defence ministry said.

The Baramulla operation lasted for eight hours and ended with security forces killing the terrorist later identified as Kupwara-resident Akhtar Hussain Bhatt. The slain terrorist was affiliated with the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed.

During building clearance before the gunfight ensued, Bajaj was first sent in for intervention and sanitising of the corridor inside. Then, ‘Axel’ was deployed for the task. The now deceased canine had cleared the first room and soon after he entered the second one, the terrorist hiding there opened fire on him. Army officials said ‘Axel’ made some movements for 15 seconds and then fell down. After the gunfight was over, army forces had retrieved the canine's body. He was paid homage and laid to rest in the Valley.