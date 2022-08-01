Army dog ‘Axel’ laid to rest in J&K
The Army on Sunday paid homage to and laid to rest its canine soldier ‘Axel’ who made the supreme sacrifice during an anti-terror operation but not before pinpointing the location of a holed-up terrorist and thereby protecting a mosque in the vicinity.
The terrorist, who was later identified as Kupwara-resident Akhtar Hussain Bhatt, was killed by security forces after an eight-hour-long gunfight in the Wanigam Bala area of Kreeri in Baramulla district on Saturday.
The slain terrorist was affiliated with the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed. Officials said two-year-old ‘Axel’, a German shepherd attached with the Army’s 26 Dog Unit, played a key role in the operation.
“The presence of a mosque within 10 metres of the target house further necessitated operation calibration and no high calibre weapons were used to neutralise the terrorist,” an official said.
‘Axel’ , an elite assault dog, managed to pinpoint the location of the holed-up terrorist but in the process fell to the enemy bullets. Because of ‘Axel’, the security forces could gun down the terrorist without violating the sanctity of the mosque and any damage to it. “Thank you for your service, Axel,” the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the Army tweeted alongside a file photo of the German shepherd. The Army paid homage to ‘Axel’ in a solemn military ceremony in Pattan on Sunday.
“Today, in a military ceremony, homage was paid to the elite assault dog Axel who lost his life after being hit by the bullets of the terrorist during a gunfight between army and a terrorist in Baramulla’s Wanigambala area,”an army spokesperson said, adding that the ceremony was held at the headquarters of 10 Sect RR Hyderbaig, Pattan.
Major General SS Slaria, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Kilo Force, paid homage to the canine soldier. It was an emotional moment for Axel’s handler who has been its guardian, caretaker, trainer and the closest buddy for the last two years. The canine was buried in the premises of the 26 Army Dog Unit in the presence of unit personnel and officials. ‘Axel’ will always be remembered for his professional competence, bravery and supreme sacrifice, officials said.
(With PTI Inputs)
-
Punjab: AAP councillor shot dead in Malerkotla, cops suspect personal enmity
A municipal councillor of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party was shot dead from a close range inside a gym in Punjab's Malerkotla district. "One person came to the gym and shot him (Akbar),” Malerkotla senior superintendent of police Avneet Kaur Sidhu was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. One bullet hit councillor Mohammad Akbar's and he died on the spot, he said. As Akbar came close, the assailant took out a weapon and fired at him.
-
Punjab AG’s brother is chairman of Congress’ legal cell
A day after senior advocate Vinod Ghai took over as Punjab's advocate general, the Congress on Sunday appointed his elder brother Bipan Ghai as the chairperson of its state unit's legal cell. Bipan Ghai's appointment as chairman of the legal, human rights and RTI department of the Punjab Congress was announced by party's state unit president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring. Arshpreet Khadial has been appointed as the spokesperson.
-
Train services on 11 routes cancelled as farmers stage protest in Punjab
The Ferozepur railway division either cancelled or rescheduled the services of trains on 11 routes due to the farmers rail-roko' protest on Sunday. The farmers, under the banner of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella group comprising at least 40 farm organisations, protested to primarily seek the implementation of minimum support price for crops. Eight trains were rescheduled, whereas two were stationed at the Abohar railway station.
-
Jobless teachers protesting against govt detained in Punjab’s Sunam
Punjab Police rounded up hundreds of unemployed physical training instructors protesting against the state government in Sunam on Sunday. Cops have also initiated action under sections 107 and 151 of the CrPC against the detainees, who were released in the evening. They were protesting outside the venue where a state-level function was organised to mark the martyrdom day of Shaheed Udham Singh. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann also participated in the event.
-
BFUHS V-C row: IMA seeks dismissal of Punjab health minister
Amid the ongoing row over the incident wherein vice-chancellor (V-C) of Baba Farid University of Human Sciences, Faridkot, Dr Raj Bahadur was made to lie on 'dirty' bed by the Indian Medical Council Punjab on Sunday, health minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra said that there might have been some 'conspiracy' behind the incident. IMA Punjab president Dr Paramjit Maan stated that the minister was not even aware of the protocols.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics