Army fires after noticing infiltrators at separate places along Line of Control

The Army fired after noticing the movement of two groups of infiltrators at Akhnoor and Sunderbani along the Line of Control (LoC), the de facto India-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir, in the early hours of Monday, people aware of the matter said. There has been a spike in violence in Jammu and Kashmir. (PTI)

There was no exchange of fire even as the Army launched search operations in both areas to ensure that there was no infiltration from across the border.

Troops of 18 Maratha noticed movement of three to four infiltrators in Akhnoor on the outskirts of Jammu around 1.30 am. The area was lit up with flares and put under surveillance through drones with reinforcements mobilised for a cordon. A search operation was launched at first light. A team of police was also rushed to the spot. “It is believed that terrorists are trapped in a rivulet,” said an official.

The Army also fired a few rounds after noticing suspicious movement in the Sunderbani-Nowshera sector in Rajouri district around 12.30 am. A search of the area was also underway amid a spike in violence in the region.

Security has separately been increased across Jammu and Kashmir because of the fifth anniversary of the nullification of the Constitution’s Article 370, which granted an autonomous status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.