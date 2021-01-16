Army has boosted country's morale during border standoff with China: Rajnath
Lucknow, Jan 16 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said the Indian Army has boosted the morale of the country and also enabled the people to hold their heads high during the border standoff with China.
Singh said this while addressing a gathering here during the 'bhoomipujan' and foundation stone laying ceremony of a new Command Hospital.
"The charismatic (karishmaayi) performance by the Army during the India-China standoff has boosted the morale of the country and also enabled the citizens to hold their heads high," he said, drawing a thunderous applause from the crowd.
Army chief General MM Naravane and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present at the programme.
