Jun 24, 2025
Army havildar dies after dummy bomb dropped from drone falls on him during training

ByShruti Tomar
Jun 24, 2025 10:27 PM IST

Pramod Sinha, SP, (Bhopal rural), said the incident took place on Monday evening during a training session

BHOPAL: A 37-year-old havildar in the Indian Army died due to an accident during a training exercise at Bhopal’s Sukhi Sevaniya range, police said on Tuesday.

A senior police officer said Vijay Singh, 37, died on the spot after a dummy bomb dropped from a drone struck him on the head. (FILE)

A senior police officer said Vijay Singh, 37, died on the spot after a dummy bomb dropped from a drone struck him on the head.

Pramod Sinha, superintendent of police (SP) Bhopal rural, said, ”The incident took place on Monday evening during a training session when soldiers were being taught to drop bombs from drones and to protect themselves. An iron dummy bomb was placed in a drone flying over the range and was to be dropped at a designated range. But it fell on Singh. He didn’t get time to save himself.”

Singh, a resident of Uttarakhand, was posted as a havildar in Bhopal’s Bairagarh area. According to a police officer, the bomb weighed over 4 kg and fell from a height of 400 feet.

