Army jawan arrested in Mohali varsity video case

MOHALI: Making the fourth arrest in the Chandigarh University video leak case, Punjab police on Saturday apprehended an army soldier posted in Arunachal Pradesh with the assistance of army authorities and police in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

The arrested person has been identified as Sanjeev Singh. He is suspected of blackmailing the girl student who is accused of recording several objectionable videos of women students in the common washroom.

Based on forensic and digital evidence, a police team from SAS Nagar was dispatched to Arunachal Pradesh to arrest the accused, said Gaurav Yadav, director general of police, Punjab. “The accused army personnel was arrested from Sela Pass in Arunachal Pradesh with the support of Arunachal Pradesh police, Assam police and army authorities in Arunachal Pradesh,” Yadav said.

“SAS Nagar police have also obtained a two-day transit remand of the accused from the court of chief judicial magistrate, Bomdila, to produce him before the court in SAS Nagar,” he added.

A three-member all-woman special investigation team (SIT) under the supervision of Gurpreet Kaur Deo, additional director general of police, community affairs division and women affairs, is probing the case.

“Sanjeev Singh is the prime accused in the CU case, he was arrested from Arunachal Pradesh based on the leads that came forward during SIT’s investigation,” Deo said in a tweet.

Police have so far arrested three persons in the case, including the university student who is accused of leaking objectionable videos of herself and her fellow hostellers, along with two men from Himachal Pradesh, including her boyfriend.

The SIT headed by Rupinder Kaur Bhatti, superintendent of police, counter intelligence, Ludhiana, along with two members, including Kharar-1 deputy superintendent of police Rupinder Kaur and Deepika Singh, deputy superintendent of police, anti-gangster task force, is looking into the forensic details for speedy investigation in the case.

An FIR had been registered under section 354C (voyeurism) of the Indian Penal Code and section 66E (transmiting image of a private area of any person without his or her consent) of the IT Act at the Sadar Kharar Police Station, Mohali.

As per initial findings, the accused student told the SIT that she was being blackmailed by her boyfriend’s friend, who was threatening to leak the private videos and photographs, which she had shared with the Rohru-based accused. The blackmailer was demanding objectionable photographs and videos of the girl and other students.

On September 18, police had said only one video had surfaced in the Chandigarh University video leak case, and that too of the accused woman, but the next day, it had said in court that another video, though not of an objectionable nature, of another girl in the hostel washroom, had been found on the phone of one of the men arrested in the case.

Police have also found some screenshots of WhatsApp chats on the Chandigarh University student’s mobile phone with one of the accused, suggesting that she was being blackmailed for the videos.

“The accused belonged to Jammu and was posted at Arunachal Pradesh,” Kaur said. “During interrogation, the girl student had revealed his name and on further investigation, it was found that the man was directly calling the student and blackmailing her to send videos of herself and other girl students.”

“The guy was having the video of the girl and we are investigating how he got them,” said the police officer who is part of the SIT. “However, we are yet to find out with which of the two arrested boys he was in contact with.”