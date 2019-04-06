Army jawan killed by militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore

An army jawan was Saturday shot dead inside his home in the Sopore area of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir by terrorists, police said.

The terrorists barged into the residence of Mohammad Rafi Yatoo, an army jawan, and fired at him indiscriminately, a police official said.

He said Yatoo was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to injuries.

