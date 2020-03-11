e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 11, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Army jawan lands on tree in Nashik after parachute malfunctions: Official

Army jawan lands on tree in Nashik after parachute malfunctions: Official

The incident took place at around 8.45 am, when three jawans from an army base in Deolali Camp area lost their way during a routine paragliding exercise, an official source said.

india Updated: Mar 11, 2020 19:26 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Nashik
As per an official, The solider from the Indian Army sustained minor injuries and was taken to the army base.
As per an official, The solider from the Indian Army sustained minor injuries and was taken to the army base.(Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo (Image for representational purpose))
         

An Indian Army jawan got caught in a tree after his parachute malfunctioned during a routine paragliding drill in Maharashtra’s Nashik district on Wednesday, an official said.

The incident took place at around 8.45 am, when three jawans from an army base in Deolali Camp area lost their way during a routine paragliding exercise, an official source said.

While two of them landed safely, the third soldier got caught in a tree after his parachute malfunctioned, he said.

Senior Army officials and fire brigade personnel rushed to the scene and the jawan was subsequently rescued, the source said.

The soldier sustained minor injuries in the mishap and was taken to the army base, he added.

tags
top news
‘Conspiracy in Delhi communal riots being probed’: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha
‘Conspiracy in Delhi communal riots being probed’: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha
On Scindia’s exit, Rahul Gandhi retweets a throwback pic to send a message
On Scindia’s exit, Rahul Gandhi retweets a throwback pic to send a message
Amit Shah cleared decks for Jyotiraditya Scindia’s entry into BJP
Amit Shah cleared decks for Jyotiraditya Scindia’s entry into BJP
Jyotiraditya Scindia is BJP’s Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh
Jyotiraditya Scindia is BJP’s Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh
Six 4s, Three 6s: Irfan Pathan storm lands in Mumbai - WATCH
Six 4s, Three 6s: Irfan Pathan storm lands in Mumbai - WATCH
2020 Bajaj Dominar 250 price revealed
2020 Bajaj Dominar 250 price revealed
Delhi gang-rape convict wants action against cops for thrashing him
Delhi gang-rape convict wants action against cops for thrashing him
India predicted XI: Kohli to play 4 quicks as 3 stars return in 1st SA ODI
India predicted XI: Kohli to play 4 quicks as 3 stars return in 1st SA ODI
trending topics
Kerala TET answer keyJyotiraditya Scindia in BJPFuel Prices in DelhiJyotiraditya ScindiaNeha DhupiaMilind SomanYes Bank crisisCoronavirusCoronavirus Positive

don't miss

latest news

india news