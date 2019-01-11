Army Major, soldier killed in blast in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nowshera

An Army Major and a soldier were killed while two other soldiers were injured in an IED blast, suspected to have been planted by Pakistani terrorists, along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Friday.

In another incident in Rajouri district, an army porter was killed in a sniper fire on the LoC.

However, unconfirmed reports said that it was an attack by the border action team (BAT) of Pakistan — an amalgam of terrorists and Pakistani army regulars.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand said, “An officer and a soldier were martyred while two other soldiers were injured in an IED blast on the LoC in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district on Friday.”

He, however, didn’t confirm reports of the incident being a BAT attack.

Official sources said an improvised explosive device was planted by suspected militants on the dirt track along the LoC, used by Indian army soldiers for patrolling.

Porter killed in sniper fire

Col Anand said in a separate incident, an army porter was killed in a sniper fire from across the LoC in the Sunderbani sector of the same Rajouri district on Friday.

The porter was moving along with supplies for the army posts on the LoC in Laam area when he was hit by the sniper fire.

On October 21 last year, three soldiers of Jammu and Kashmir light infantry regiment and two heavily-armed infiltrators, believed to be members of the Border Action Team (BAT) of the Pakistani army, were killed in Sunderbani sector.

