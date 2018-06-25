Army officer killed, family injured as car goes up in flames on Lucknow-Agra Expressway

An Army officer was killed and four of his family members seriously injured when their car caught fire on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Etawah, the police said on Monday.

The incident took place near Nagla Hardu village when the family was returning from Ganga Ghat in Farrukhabad late Sunday night, said circle officer (City) Anjani Kumar.

While Lt. Rahul Kumar posted in Imphal died on the spot, his mother, aunt, sister-in-law and nephew received serious burns and were admitted to Saifai hospital, Kumar said.