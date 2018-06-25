 Army officer killed, family injured as car goes up in flames on Lucknow-Agra Expressway | india news | Hindustan Times
  • Monday, Jun 25, 2018
  •   °C  
  • e-paper
Today in New Delhi, India
Jun 25, 2018-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Army officer killed, family injured as car goes up in flames on Lucknow-Agra Expressway

While Lt. Rahul Kumar posted in Imphal died on the spot, his mother, aunt, sister-in-law and nephew received serious burns.

india Updated: Jun 25, 2018 15:35 IST
Press Trust of India, Etawah
The incident took place near Nagla Hardu village when the family was returning from Ganga Ghat in Farrukhabad late Sunday night.
The incident took place near Nagla Hardu village when the family was returning from Ganga Ghat in Farrukhabad late Sunday night. (PTI/ Representative Photo)

An Army officer was killed and four of his family members seriously injured when their car caught fire on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Etawah, the police said on Monday.

The incident took place near Nagla Hardu village when the family was returning from Ganga Ghat in Farrukhabad late Sunday night, said circle officer (City) Anjani Kumar.

While Lt. Rahul Kumar posted in Imphal died on the spot, his mother, aunt, sister-in-law and nephew received serious burns and were admitted to Saifai hospital, Kumar said.

tags

more from india
Game, set, glory: India’s future badminton stars
Game, set, glory: India’s future badminton stars
Promotional Feature