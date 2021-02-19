IND USA
The tourists were rescued in army vehicles and accommodated in military camp barracks.
Army rescues tourists stuck in Sikkim's Nathu-La after snowstorm

In a statement, the army on Friday said the tourists were stranded in 155 vehicles because of the snowstorm over a 15 kilometers stretch. “...[the vehicles] started skidding after the snowstorm,” the statement said
By Pramod Giri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:20 AM IST

The army rescued 447 tourists stuck at Nathu-La near the India-China border in Sikkim following a snowstorm on Thursday. Nathu-La, situated at an altitude of over 14,000 feet, is a popular tourist destination.

In a statement, the army on Friday said the tourists were stranded in 155 vehicles because of the snowstorm over a 15 kilometers stretch. “...[the vehicles] started skidding after the snowstorm,” the statement said.

“The tourists were rescued in army vehicles and accommodated in the barracks of 17 Mile Military Camp. All tourists were provided accommodation while 26 had to be hospitalised and required critical medical support. There were no major injuries or casualties.”

