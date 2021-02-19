Army rescues tourists stuck in Sikkim’s Nathu-La after snowstorm
The army rescued 447 tourists stuck at Nathu-La near the India-China border in Sikkim following a snowstorm on Thursday. Nathu-La, situated at an altitude of over 14,000 feet, is a popular tourist destination.
In a statement, the army on Friday said the tourists were stranded in 155 vehicles because of the snowstorm over a 15 kilometers stretch. “...[the vehicles] started skidding after the snowstorm,” the statement said.
“The tourists were rescued in army vehicles and accommodated in the barracks of 17 Mile Military Camp. All tourists were provided accommodation while 26 had to be hospitalised and required critical medical support. There were no major injuries or casualties.”
India's active Covid-19 cases up by 2,200; tally surges over 10.96 million
- The rising cases in the last week have put authorities on guard as parts of the country have witnessed a fresh wave of increased infections.
Over 10 million vaccine doses given to health, frontline workers in India
India's Covid-19 vaccines will be effective against new variants, says ICMR
EC to set up 69,000 extra polling booths for next round of assembly polls
China officially admits 5 PLA soldiers killed during Galwan clash with India
‘Article 370 was discriminatory’: Envoys told and apprised of Pak lies on J&K
- In Jammu, the envoys met woman sarpanches, Jammu Mayor, members of West Pak Refugees Action Committee, Valmiki community and others
J&K: 3 militants, policeman killed in separate gunfights
