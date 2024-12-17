Army responds amid 1971 victory painting removal row: ‘Most befitting place’

The Indian Army has responded to the controversy that erupted due to the removal of the painting of the 1971 surrender of Pakistan from the Army headquarters in New Delhi. It has clarified that the iconic painting has been moved to what it called its ‘most befitting place'. A file photo of Lieutenant General Jagjit Singh Aurora (L) watches as Pakistan's eastern forces commander General AAK Niazi signs the treaty of surrender of the Pakistani army to Indian troops in 1971. (AFP)

According to the Additional Directorate General of Public Information, the painting was installed at the Manekshaw Centre at the occasion of ‘Vijay Diwas’, marking the 43rd anniversary of the moment that it depicts, India’s victory over Pakistan and the creation of Bangladesh. The ADGPI gave the information in a post on social media platform X.

"On the occasion of #VijayDiwas, #GeneralUpendraDwivedi #COAS, along with the President #AWWA, Mrs Sunita Dwivedi, installed the iconic 1971 surrender painting to its most befitting place, The Manekshaw Centre, named after the Architect and the Hero of 1971 War, Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Senior hierarchy & serving officers of #IndianArmy and #Veterans were present on this occasion," a part of the post read.

The Army said that the painting was a testament to one of the greatest military victories of the armed forces and the country's commitment for ‘justice for all’. It also pointed out that a large audience will benefit from its placement at the Manekshaw Centre.

The Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi is named after Field Marshal SHFJ Manekshaw, who is also called the architect of the 1971 victory.

What was the controversy?

The painting was earlier placed at the Army headquarters in Delhi. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra raised the issue of its removal in a reference during the Zero Hour in Lok Sabha. The fact was also highlighted in the visuals during the visit of the Nepali Chief of Army Staff to the Indian Army headquarters on Monday.

The spot where the painting stood now has another painting titled 'Karm Kshetra', according to several media reports. This shows the Pangong Tso lake and snow-capped mountains.

The painting reportedly also shows Chanakya and Garuda, along with Krishna driving Arjuna's chariot with tanks and helicopters around them