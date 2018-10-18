Army says transgressions down along LAC in Ladakh

Incidents of transgressions along the Sino-Indian border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ladakh region has come down this year and an effective mechanism has been put in place to tackle any situation, a top Army commander has said.

The officer also said the security situation along the LoC and in hinterlands in Jammu and Kashmir is fragile but under control.

“There has been a relative decline in the number of transgressions (along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh) during the current year,” Army’s Northern Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh told PTI on Wednesday.

He was replying to a question on ground situation along the LAC in Ladakh in wake of incursions and transgressions in the region. “We have been able to maintain peace and tranquility along LAC in J&K,” he said.

Singh, who was in this famous Himachal Pradesh adventure sport destination for the first inter-services paragliding competition, said the Army has a well established mechanism to take control of any situation that arises along the LAC and each of these mechanisms is effective and working very well to ensure peace and tranquillity along the LAC. As per official figures, incidents of transgressions had risen to 426 in 2017, from 273 in 2016. Singh did not give exact number of such incidents in 2018 so far.

In one of the incidents this year, Chinese had transgressed into Indian territory twice in the Barahoti sector of Uttarakhand in late July. Around 15-20 personnel of China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) had come 800 metres inside Indian territory in Chamoli district on the morning of July 25, officials had said.

First Published: Oct 18, 2018 20:46 IST