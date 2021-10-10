Home / India News / Army says viral video showing its jawans protesting with farmers is ‘fake news’
Army says viral video showing its jawans protesting with farmers is ‘fake news’

The video showed the Indian Army jawans standing with civilians under a tent, and saying that the Punjab regiment soldiers are protesting with farmers.
Farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws passed by the Centre since November 26, 2020. (HT File Photo)
Published on Oct 10, 2021 08:08 PM IST
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Amid the farmers' protest that has been underway for over 10 months, a video has been circulating on social media, showing Indian Army soldiers siding with the protesters. Now, an army official has told news agency ANI that the video is “fake news.”

“A video is circulating on social media showing Indian Army jawans standing with civilians under a tent saying that Punjab regiment soldiers are protesting with some farmers. This is fake news,” the official was quoted as saying.

According to ANI, the Army officials also state that former servicemen of the unit had “arranged for tea for the serving personnel” while they were shifting from one location to another.

Farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws passed by the Centre since November 26, 2020. Several rounds of talks between the farmer unions and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government have taken place with no solution to end the stalemate.

indian army farmers protest
