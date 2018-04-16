Army soldier suspected to have joined Hizbul Mujahideen, Kashmir police investigating

An Indian Army soldier from Kashmir is suspected to have joined the Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) after a photograph of him brandishing an assault rifle surfaced on social media on Monday. Police confirmed that Idrees Sultan Mir was reported missing by his family.

It is common for young men in the Valley to announce their allegiance to militant outfits through social media by releasing pictures with weapons and in fatigues.

The text slapped on the photo of Mir, also known as Chota Abrar, says he joined the home-grown militant outfit on April 15.

It goes on to say Mir, a native of Wachi in Shopian in south Kashmir, was with the army’s Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry unit and was posted in Bihar.

A senior police officer in Shopian confirmed that Mir was in the army and he had been missing for a few days. “We are ascertaining the details of the case,” the officer said on condition of anonymity, adding his family had informed police a few days ago that their son was missing.

Army officials in Delhi confirmed the development saying Mir was on leave since April 7 and went missing on April 13 or 14. The 23-year-old had joined the army three years ago and was posted in Danapur.

Col Rajesh Kalia, a Srinagar-based defence spokesperson, said details were being ascertained.

In July last, a Kashmiri soldier, Zahoor Ahmad Thokar, deserted his unit, took away with his service rifle and joined the Hizbul, which is active in south Kashmir and has local youth in its ranks.

Thokar, a native of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, was posted in Baramullah in north Kashmir.

Mir’s picture comes a few days after a man from Assam, missing since July 2017, took to social media to say he had joined the Hizbul, which has suffered a string of losses with security forces stepping up the offensive in the Valley.

(With inputs from Rahul Singh in Delhi)