Arnab Kumar Chowdhury, Charulatha S Kar appointed as RBI executive directors
Kar has been appointed as Executive Director (ED) with effect from July 1 while Chowdhury has been appointed ED with effect from June 3 according to the RBI.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday announced the appointment of Arnab Kumar Chowdhury and Charulatha S Kar as executive directors.
Chowdhury and Kar will look after three departments each.
Kar has been appointed as Executive Director (ED) with effect from July 1 while Chowdhury has been appointed ED with effect from June 3, 2024, according to the RBI.
Prior to being promoted as executive director, Chowdhury was serving as Chief General Manager-in-Charge in the Department of Supervision.
As executive director, he will look after Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), foreign exchange department, and international department, the RBI said in a statement.
Prior to being promoted as executive director, Kar was serving as Chief General Manager-in-Charge in the Human Resource Management Department, the RBI said in a separate statement.
She will look after the Department of Communication, Human Resource Management Department, and Right to Information (First Appellate Authority).
Kar is a post-graduate in commerce from the University of Mumbai and Diploma in Treasury and Forex management. She is also a Certified Associate of IIBF.
Chowdhury is a chartered accountant and holds a master’s degree in economics. He is also a certified associate of IIBF.
He has experience of over three decades in the Reserve Bank of India. He has worked extensively in the area of supervision of financial entities.
Chowdhury has worked in the area of corporate strategy, budgeting, accounting and issue department. He has also served as member of several committees and working groups and has been contributing to policy formulation.
Kar has experience of over three decades in the Reserve Bank having worked in areas of payment and settlement systems, information technology, government banking, internal accounts and human resource management.
She has represented the Reserve Bank in several Working Groups of BIS and has served as a member of other internal and external Committees.
