Around 1.5 crore people visited Ayodhya Ram mandir since pran pratishtha: Temple trust

Approximately 1.5 crore people have paid their obeisance to Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's newly built Ram Janmabhoomi temple since the pran pratishtha (consecration ceremony) of the idol on January 22, said general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Champat Rai. Devotees throng Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on the first day after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya. (ANI file photo)

He said around one lakh people are visiting the temple town every day to pay a darshan of Lord Ram Lalla.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

"Every day, more than one lakh people visit the temple to have 'darshan'. Since the 'Pran Pratishtha' on January 22, approximately 1.5 crore people have come for the 'darshan' of Ram Lalla," news agency ANI quoted Rai as saying.

The pran pratishtha of the 51-inch-tall idol of Lord Ram Lalla, crafted by famed sculptor Arun Yogiraj, in the newly built grand Ram Janmabhoomi temple took place on January 22 among around 8,000 VVIPS belonging to all sects of life. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had presided over the rituals of the pran pratishtha ceremony.

What's next in Ram Temple?

The general secretary of the temple trust announced the construction of a 14-foot-wide security wall around the Janmabhoomi temple, called 'Parkota.'

"Only the ground floor of the temple is completed where the 'Pran Pratistha' of Ram Lalla was done, the work of the first floor is going on. A security wall of width 14 ft will be constructed around the temple. This wall is called as 'Parkota' of the temple," Rai said.

Ram temple to have several small temples within premises

Champat Rai said the multipurpose area would have six additional temples ranging from Lord Shiva to Lord Hanuman. Once completed, the Ram temple premises would be able to accommodate 25,000 pilgrims at a time with all their baggage, Rai further said.

"The 'Parkota' will be multipurpose where 6 more temples will be built that is of lord Shankar, lord Surya, a 'Garbhgriha' and at two arms, temple of lord Hanuman and Ma Annapurna will be built... Temples of Maharishi Valmiki, Maharishi Vashishtha, Maharishi Vishwamitra, and Maharishi Agastya will also be built in the temple premises. Temples of Nishad Raj, Ma Shabri, Ma Ahilya and Jatayu will be built as well. The temple will have the capacity to accommodate 25,000 pilgrims at a time with all their baggage," he added.

Rai said that over 600 plants in the premises have been protected and Ayodhya will not have to face any problem to fulfill the need of the temple.

"Trees and plants here are protected, 600 plants were on the premises, and all are protected. The water treatment plant and sewer treatment plant are there as well. This temple will be independent in itself and the people of Ayodhya will not have to face any problem to fulfill the need of the temple," he added.

Ram Navami celebrations:

Lord Ram's birth anniversary – Ram Navami – was celebrated on April 17 with much grandeur at Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi temple, the first after the grand pran pratishtha event. 'Surya Tilak' (Sun’s rays) illuminated Lord Ram Lalla idol's forehead via a unique scientific system to adorn Ram Lalla Sun rays on the occasion. The temple was open for 19 hours on the day, and the diety was offered 56 bhog.

Ram Janmabhoomi Temple

Constructed in the traditional Nagara style, the three-storied Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir stands on 2.7 acres of land in the temple town, measuring 380 feet in length (east-west direction), 250 feet in width, and 161 feet in height. It has a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors. It features five Mandaps (halls) -- Nritya Mandap, Rang Mandap, Sabha Mandap, Prarthna and Kirtan Mandap. The pillars and walls showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods and goddesses.

(With inputs from ANI)