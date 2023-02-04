Home / India News / Around 50 government websites hacked since last year, over 3 lakh scams averted

Around 50 government websites hacked since last year, over 3 lakh scams averted

india news
Published on Feb 04, 2023 08:23 AM IST

In 2020, 2021 and 2022, there have been around 59, 42 and 50 government website hacks along with six, seven and eight events of data breach respectively, said Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Hackers use hidden servers to conceal the identities of systems from where they conduct attacks and compromise the computer systems. (REUTERS)
Hackers use hidden servers to conceal the identities of systems from where they conduct attacks and compromise the computer systems. (REUTERS)
BySnehashish Roy

Around 50 government websites have been hacked in 2022-23, Union minister of communication, electronics and information technology Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday told Rajya Sabha. In 2020, 2021 and 2022, there have been around 59, 42 and 50 government website hacks along with six, seven and eight events of data breach respectively, the minister said.

"CERT-In has further informed it has detected and prevented 2,83,581, 4,32,057, 3,24,620 malicious scams during the years 2020, 2021 and 2022 respectively," he said, adding that attempts of cyberattacks were made both from within the nation and abroad.

Read| Chinese hackers exploit Fortinet flaw, breach targeted networks for spying

According to Vaishnaw, hackers use hidden servers to conceal the identities of systems from where they conduct attacks and compromise the computer systems.

"There have been attempts from time to time to launch cyber-attacks on Indian cyberspace from both outside and within the country. It has been observed that such attacks compromised computer systems located in different parts of the world and use masquerading techniques and hidden servers to hide the identity of actual systems from which the attacks are launched," he added.

He added that the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), along with service providers, regulators and law enforcement authorities coordinate and take necessary action against such attacks.

“When a cyber event occurs, CERT-In alerts the impacted organisations and advises them on the necessary corrective action. Additionally, it continuously publishes alerts and advisories on the most recent cyberthreats, vulnerabilities, and protective measures,” he said.

Read| Railway Minister on major change after litter in Vande Bharat caught on cam

The count provided by Vaishnaw is relatively lower than the number of government social media accounts, emails and website were compromised between 2017 and 2022 provided by the Centre earlier. A total of 641 government Twitter accounts, emails and websites were compromised in last five years, the Center informed in April 2022.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Snehashish Roy

    Snehashish is a content producer at Hindustan Times. A driven journalist with hands-on experience in print, digital and broadcast. A Jadavpur University alumnus who believes everything is come-at-able.

Topics
union government hack technology news + 1 more
union government hack technology news
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 05, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out