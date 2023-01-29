Railway Minister on major change after litter in Vande Bharat caught on cam

Taking note of reports regarding littering in the Vande Bharat Express, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has directed officials concerned to upgrade cleaning practice in these trains. Vaishnaw has emphasised on adopting the cleaning process in the same way as it is practised in flights where a member from the cleaning staff will move a garbage collection bag across the coach asking the passengers to the trash in the bag.

The minister on Saturday tweeted that the cleaning system has been changed in the Vande Bharat trains and sought the cooperation from passengers. The minister tweeted a video showcasing a person collecting the garbage from the passengers in the coach of several Vande Bharat trains. "Cleaning system changed for #VandeBharat trains. Your cooperation is expected," the caption read.

Various photos and videos showing garbage like empty water bottles, plastic bags, food packets and paper strewed in the train have made the headlines. On Saturday, Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer Awanish Sharan shared a photograph showing garbage scattered on the floor of a coach of a Vande Bharat Express train. Many social media users urged the minister and authorities concerned to take immediate action in the matter.

Earlier, there were reports of recently-launched Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat being littered with trash. “Cleanliness is the act of keeping yourself and your surroundings clean. Our motto of Swachch Rail-Swachch Bharat cannot be fulfilled with comportment. Cooperate with Railways to serve you better. Don't be bitter. Stop the litter,” Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy, Waltair Division, told ANI following the incident.