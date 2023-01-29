Home / India News / Railway Minister on major change after litter in Vande Bharat caught on cam

Railway Minister on major change after litter in Vande Bharat caught on cam

india news
Published on Jan 29, 2023 04:32 PM IST

Ashwini Vaishnaw has emphasised on adopting the cleaning process in the same way as it is practised in flights where a member from the cleaning staff will move a garbage collection bag across the coach asking the passengers to the trash in the bag.

Railway Minister on major change after litter in Vande Bharat caught on cam.(Twitter)
Railway Minister on major change after litter in Vande Bharat caught on cam.(Twitter)
ByShobhit Gupta

Taking note of reports regarding littering in the Vande Bharat Express, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has directed officials concerned to upgrade cleaning practice in these trains. Vaishnaw has emphasised on adopting the cleaning process in the same way as it is practised in flights where a member from the cleaning staff will move a garbage collection bag across the coach asking the passengers to the trash in the bag.

The minister on Saturday tweeted that the cleaning system has been changed in the Vande Bharat trains and sought the cooperation from passengers. The minister tweeted a video showcasing a person collecting the garbage from the passengers in the coach of several Vande Bharat trains. "Cleaning system changed for #VandeBharat trains. Your cooperation is expected," the caption read.

Various photos and videos showing garbage like empty water bottles, plastic bags, food packets and paper strewed in the train have made the headlines. On Saturday, Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer Awanish Sharan shared a photograph showing garbage scattered on the floor of a coach of a Vande Bharat Express train. Many social media users urged the minister and authorities concerned to take immediate action in the matter.

Earlier, there were reports of recently-launched Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat being littered with trash. “Cleanliness is the act of keeping yourself and your surroundings clean. Our motto of Swachch Rail-Swachch Bharat cannot be fulfilled with comportment. Cooperate with Railways to serve you better. Don't be bitter. Stop the litter,” Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy, Waltair Division, told ANI following the incident.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
vande bharat express ‪indian railways‬
vande bharat express ‪indian railways‬
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 29, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out