Arrest imminent, Swami Chinmayanand behaving like a kid, says UP law student

The law student in Shahjahanpur who alleged former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand of rape and blackmail, on Tuesday questioned the Special Investigation Team (SIT) why it has not registered an FIR against him despite her detailed statement.

The 23-years-old woman recorded her statement before the judicial magistrate on Monday for almost four hours. In her statement than ran for almost 20 pages, she reportedly accused former minister or rape and kidnapping.

On Tuesday, she vented her anger at the SIT for neither arresting Swami Chinmayanand nor even registering an FIR. “What is SIT waiting for? I want SIT to explain in 24 hours, why the person has not been arrested even after the statement under 164 CrPC was recorded,” she said.

“We have not been informed about anything. A day has passed since I recorded my statement before a judicial magistrate. But we are not aware what the SIT is doing in connection with rape charges,” the woman added.

She also accused Chinmayanand of faking an illness. “He is making an excuse like a kid when his arrest is imminent,” she quipped.

On Monday evening, Chinmayanand was attended by a team of doctors from Shahjahanpur district hospital and treated for low blood sugar and diarrhea. He was advised to take rest, said his lawyer Om Singh.

On Sunday, the SIT had questioned Chinmayanand for a second time in a week. A day later the woman was brought to the Shahjahanpur court to record the statement. Now the SIT is examining the statement and is expected to lodge a FIR soon.

An official, privy to the probe said, “The woman has accused Chinmayanand of rape in her complaint in Delhi. If she testified the same before the judicial magistrate, the former minister will be booked for rape charges.”

The woman was a student of SS Law College run by the former BJP leader. She was taken to the sealed portion of Chinmayanand’s ashram on Friday. She also recorded her statement with the investigating officer on the same day. The woman also handed over a pen drive to the SIT claiming that it contained around 43 videos as evidence.

She had gone missing on August 24 after posting a video on social media a day earlier in which she accused “a big leader of the saint society” of threatening her and “destroying the lives of several girls.”

