Arrested minors don’t belong to any political party, say family members in Bengal

Updated: Dec 22, 2019 22:39 IST

Family members of the three minors who were arrested on charges of pelting stones at trains in Murshidabad district, claimed that the boys did not have any political connections and had gone to shoot tik-tok videos to spread a social message against violence.

“My son will turn 16 in January 2020. He doesn’t belong to any political party. He along with some of his friends had gone to shoot a tik-tok video when they were arrested by the police,” the mother of one of the minors, told reporters at Kumarpara in Murshidabad district’s Lalbag area.

Five people were arrested by the Murshidabad police on Wednesday after locals allegedly caught them pelting stones at a train and making videos. Three out of the five people arrested turned out to be minors.

“My son had gone with his friends to shoot a video. They were trying to recreate a scene to spread a social message that if trains are stopped it would be harmful to the people. He is not attached with any political party,” said Reena Saha, mother of Prabhakar Saha (21), one of the arrested youths.

Neighbours of Abhishek Sarkar (22), another arrested youth, also claimed that he was not into politics. “He was never into politics. I have never seen him doing politics. He used to work in a studio and was trying to arrange money for his father who is a patient,” said Subodh Mondol, a local resident.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier said on Thursday: “When I saw the video I asked the authorities to check. We found that some Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers belonging to a different religion were made to dress like that and the video was shot for circulation. Police have arrested them. Such tactics are being reported by people in some areas to spread unrest. We should not fall into such traps.”

“We have submitted all documents to the court to prove that the three are minors,” said Shyamal Dey, lawyer of those arrested.

Murshidabad, a district located along the Indo-Bangladesh border witnessed widespread violence since December 13. Irate mobs had torched trains and ransacked stations.

ADG (Law and Order) Gyanwant Singh and superintendent of police of Murshidabad district Mukesh refused to take calls.