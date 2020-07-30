e-paper
Home / India News / Arresting accused posing challenge for police in Covid-19 outbreak areas of Uttarakhand

Arresting accused posing challenge for police in Covid-19 outbreak areas of Uttarakhand

In two separate cases, two arrested accused have tested Covid-19 positive in the past week, leading to the quarantine of at least 15 police personnel.

india Updated: Jul 30, 2020 16:37 IST
Mohan Rajput
Mohan Rajput
Hindustan Times, Rudrapur
Daleep Singh Kunwar, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Udham Singh Nagar, had a word of caution for the police personnel.
Daleep Singh Kunwar, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Udham Singh Nagar, had a word of caution for the police personnel. (File Photo (Representative Image))
         

In Uttarakhand’s Udham Singh Nagar district, the arrested accused are turning out to be one of the prime carriers of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, much to the inconvenience of the police personnel.

In two separate cases, two arrested accused have tested Covid-19 positive in the past week, leading to the quarantine of at least 15 police personnel.

On Tuesday evening, an alleged drug dealer (26), who was busted at Jaspur in the district, tested Covid-19 positive, leading to the quarantine of 15 police personnel, including an inspector, an official said.

“The accused was apprehended with contraband on Tuesday evening. Later, he tested Covid-19 positive,” said Rajesh Bhatt, additional superintendent of police (ASP), Kashipur.

“Eight police personnel, who came in direct contact with the accused, are under institutional quarantine at a hotel-turned-Covid Care Centre in Kashipur. While seven others have quarantined themselves at the police station itself,” Bhatt added.

Last Thursday, a youth (23), a resident of Transit Camp, Rudrapur, was nabbed at Rampur border for allegedly eloping with a minor girl from the same colony.

He also tested Covid-19 positive and was later quarantined by the police, the official said.

Daleep Singh Kunwar, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Udham Singh Nagar, had a word of caution for the police personnel.

“Police personnel has been urged to take precautionary measures such as wearing masks, gloves, etc, while interacting with criminals and wanted persons,” the SSP said.

