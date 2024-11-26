‘Arrogant’: BJP claims Rahul Gandhi skipped greeting President Murmu in Parliament

The Bharatiya Janata Party claimed on Tuesday that Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi skipped greeting President Droupadi Murmu during her address to the joint sitting of Parliament on Constitution Day. President Droupadi Murmu with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, LoP in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and LoP in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.(PTI)

BJP leader Amit Malviya attributed Rahul Gandhi's alleged behaviour to arrogance. Sharing the purported video, he claimed the Congress leader didn't greet her because she hails from the tribal community.

"Rahul Gandhi is so arrogant that he did not even greet the President. Just because she comes from the tribal community, is a woman and Rahul Gandhi is the prince of Congress? What kind of a cheap mentality is this?" he wrote on X in Hindi.

BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan accused Rahul Gandhi of having "dynastic entitlement and arrogance".

"Such is the dynastic entitlement and arrogance of Rahul Gandhi , he does not bother to wish the Hon'ble Rashtrapati jil," he wrote on X.

BJP leader Pradeep Bhandari accused the Gandhi family of harbouring hate against tribals.

"Everyone greeted the President of India, except Rahul Gandhi!Why does the Vadra Gandhi family hate Tribals so much? Rahul Gandhi is anti tribal!" he said.

What President Murmu said on Constitution Day

President Murmu on Tuesday addressed the joint sitting of the parliament on Constitution Day, and emphasised the significance of the Indian Constitution in shaping the nation.

“Today, we are all part and partners of a historic event. Seventy-five years ago, the Constitutional Council completed a major task of creating a Constitution for a newly independent country in this very centre of the Constitutional Council,” she said.

"Our Constitution is a living and progressive document. Through our Constitution, we have achieved the goals of social justice and inclusive development," she added.

The President also lauded the government.

“In the last few years, the government has taken several steps for the welfare of all sections of society, especially the weaker sections. The poor are getting their own houses and world-class infrastructure is being developed in the country,” she said.

With inputs from ANI