Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Nov 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Arrogant’: BJP claims Rahul Gandhi skipped greeting President Murmu in Parliament

ByHT News Desk
Nov 26, 2024 01:49 PM IST

BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan accused Rahul Gandhi of having "dynastic entitlement and arrogance".

The Bharatiya Janata Party claimed on Tuesday that Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi skipped greeting President Droupadi Murmu during her address to the joint sitting of Parliament on Constitution Day.

President Droupadi Murmu with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, LoP in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and LoP in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.(PTI)
President Droupadi Murmu with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, LoP in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and LoP in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.(PTI)

BJP leader Amit Malviya attributed Rahul Gandhi's alleged behaviour to arrogance. Sharing the purported video, he claimed the Congress leader didn't greet her because she hails from the tribal community.

"Rahul Gandhi is so arrogant that he did not even greet the President. Just because she comes from the tribal community, is a woman and Rahul Gandhi is the prince of Congress? What kind of a cheap mentality is this?" he wrote on X in Hindi.

BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan accused Rahul Gandhi of having "dynastic entitlement and arrogance".

"Such is the dynastic entitlement and arrogance of Rahul Gandhi , he does not bother to wish the Hon'ble Rashtrapati jil," he wrote on X.

BJP leader Pradeep Bhandari accused the Gandhi family of harbouring hate against tribals.

"Everyone greeted the President of India, except Rahul Gandhi!Why does the Vadra Gandhi family hate Tribals so much? Rahul Gandhi is anti tribal!" he said.

What President Murmu said on Constitution Day

President Murmu on Tuesday addressed the joint sitting of the parliament on Constitution Day, and emphasised the significance of the Indian Constitution in shaping the nation.

“Today, we are all part and partners of a historic event. Seventy-five years ago, the Constitutional Council completed a major task of creating a Constitution for a newly independent country in this very centre of the Constitutional Council,” she said.

"Our Constitution is a living and progressive document. Through our Constitution, we have achieved the goals of social justice and inclusive development," she added.

The President also lauded the government.

“In the last few years, the government has taken several steps for the welfare of all sections of society, especially the weaker sections. The poor are getting their own houses and world-class infrastructure is being developed in the country,” she said.

With inputs from ANI

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On