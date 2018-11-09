CBI goes for Art of Living’s synergy workshop after war in agency

The Central Bureau of Investigation, which has been in the middle of a bitter feud between its two most-senior officers for nearly a year, has organised a three-day workshop to build synergy within the investigating agency.

The factional feud between CBI director Alok Verma and his deputy, special director Rakesh Asthana, had led the government to order the two officers to stop coming to office till the anti-corruption watchdog, CVC, looked into the charges against them.

M Nageshwara Rao was appointed the interim CBI director. Rao, in his first order, removed the entire team probing the bribery case against Asthana. Soon enough, however, the Supreme Court tied his hands, ordering him not to take decisions other than those of routine administrative nature.

It is not clear if the Art of Living Foundation workshop is Rao’s proposal or it had been in the works for some time.

But he will also join the workshop that starts on 10 November, Saturday.

“The purpose of the workshop is to improve positivity, enhance synergy and generate a healthy atmosphere in the agency and motivate the staff to achieve their full potential,” a CBI statement said.

Alok Verma and Rakesh Asthana, the two exiled CBI bosses who couldn’t work together, aren’t invited to the programme.

The CBI statement said over 150 officers, from the rank of Inspectors up to In-charge Director, CBI, will attend the programme at the agency’s headquarters in the national capital.

Alok Verma and Rakesh Asthana have accused each other of corruption. Asthana sent a representation to the cabinet secretary listing 10 cases of alleged corruption and misconduct against Verma and joint director Arun Kumar Sharma. Verma hit back with a first information report that accuses Asthana of taking a bribe from a Hyderabad-based businessman

First Published: Nov 09, 2018 19:42 IST