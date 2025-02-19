Art teacher arrested on sexual assault charges in Coimbatore

The principal of the school filed a complaint with the All Women Police Station in central Coimbatore after several girls reported the teacher’s inappropriate behaviour
Chennai: A 57-year-old art teacher from a Coimbatore school was arrested on Wednesday on charges of sexually assaulting female students, police said.
