Art teacher arrested on sexual assault charges in Coimbatore

ByK A Shaji
Feb 19, 2025 06:51 PM IST

The principal of the school filed a complaint with the All Women Police Station in central Coimbatore after several girls reported the teacher’s inappropriate behaviour

Chennai: A 57-year-old art teacher from a Coimbatore school was arrested on Wednesday on charges of sexually assaulting female students, police said.

Around 10 students from the school also lodged formal complaints with the police on Wednesday. (HT photo/Representative)
Around 10 students from the school also lodged formal complaints with the police on Wednesday. (HT photo/Representative)

The principal of the school filed a complaint with the All Women Police Station in central Coimbatore after several girls reported the teacher’s inappropriate behaviour during classes and on other occasions.

Around 10 students from the school also lodged formal complaints with the police on Wednesday.

Following the complaint from the school’s principal, the accused teacher, a resident of Vadavalli, was taken into custody, said police commissioner A. Saravana Sundar.

Sundar said the students alleged that the teacher had been misbehaving with them for over four months.

The teacher was arrested under Sections 9 (aggravated sexual assault) and 10 (punishment for aggravated sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

“A thorough investigation would be conducted to determine whether the teacher misbehaved with other students,” said Sundar.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
