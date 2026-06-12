Artery completely blocked: What led to Indian shooting coach Jaspal Rana’s sudden death

Renowned pistol shooter and India’s high-performance coach in the 25m pistol discipline, Jaspal Rana, died on Friday due to complications related to a heart condition. Jaspal Rana, Asian Games gold medallist and Indian shooting coach, dies.

Rana had undergone a procedure to get a stent placed in his heart recently after experiencing chest pain and discomfort during the ISSF World Cup in Munich. He died in in Max Hospital, Saket.

What doctors said Dr. Balbir Singh, Group Chairman – Cardiac Sciences, Pan Max and Chief of Interventional Cardiology and Electrophysiology at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, explained that Rana had arrived at the hospital in an extremely critical condition after continuing to travel despite experiencing chest pain, according to a statement shared by ANI news agency.

Also read | Shooting legend Jaspal Rana dies: ‘Profound loss to Indian sports’, says PM Modi

“He presented with an acute heart attack that was already three days old. He had been travelling and continued to experience chest pain before arriving at the hospital in a very critical condition. The artery responsible for the heart attack was completely blocked. It was found that his heart's pumping function was severely weakened, and he was in heart failure,” Dr. Singh told ANI.

PM Modi extends condolences Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his condolence message on the death of the shooting legend.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Jaspal Rana Ji. His passing is a profound loss to the world of Indian sports. He brought immense glory to the nation through his extraordinary achievements in shooting”, PM Modi posted on his official X account.

Also read | ‘Jaspal Rana carried pride of country’: Abhinav Bindra leads tributes after passing of one of India’s greatest shooters

“Equally remarkable was his contribution as a mentor, shaping and guiding young athletes with great dedication. His unwavering commitment to excellence, discipline and service to the sporting world earned him immense admiration”, PM Modi added.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya too remembered Rana's contributions to Indian shooting.

"Deeply pained by the passing of Indian shooting legend Shri Jaspal Rana Ji. His incredible contributions to our nation, as a champion athlete and an exceptional mentor, leave behind an inspiring legacy. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the sporting fraternity. Om Shanti," Mandaviya said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on X, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Jaspal Rana ji, a towering figure in Indian sport and one of our greatest shooting champions."

"From bringing glory to India on the world stage to nurturing future generations of shooters, his contribution to Indian sport was truly extraordinary. He even delved into public service to work for his state of Uttarakhand," Kharge said.