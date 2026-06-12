Shooting legend Jaspal Rana dies: ‘Profound loss to Indian sports’, says PM Modi

Renowned pistol shooter and India’s high performance coach in the 25m pistol discipline Jaspal Rana passed away here on Friday. He was 49. Rana is seen during the 4th Sajjan Singh Sethi Masters Shooting Championship in 2006. (PTI photo | File)

Rana had undergone a procedure to get a stent placed in his heart recently after experiencing chest pain and discomfort during the ISSF World Cup in Munich. He died in in Max Hospital, Saket.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his condolence message on the death of the shooting legend.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Jaspal Rana Ji. His passing is a profound loss to the world of Indian sports. He brought immense glory to the nation through his extraordinary achievements in shooting”, PM Modi posted on his official X account.

“Equally remarkable was his contribution as a mentor, shaping and guiding young athletes with great dedication. His unwavering commitment to excellence, discipline and service to the sporting world earned him immense admiration”, PM Modi added.

“It is tragic. I am told he was recovering and was due to be shifted to a private room soon. It’s really shocking,” said National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) secretary general Pawan Singh.

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NRAI president Kalikesh Singh Deo wrote on X, “Deeply saddened by the untimely passing of Jaspal Rana. A champion, mentor and icon of Indian shooting, Jaspal inspired generations. His contribution to Indian shooting is immeasurable, and his legacy will continue to guide and inspire future champions. Rest in peace, Jaspal.”

“I got a message from his father this morning, so I went to the hospital and I am just coming back from there. It is shocking. It is a big loss,” Kalikesh told HT.

“He had undergone a heart procedure about a week ago and he was recovering. When he returned from Munich (ISSF World Cup), he complained of some issues and was admitted to the hospital, where they found some blockages in his heart. He was recovering and being monitored daily. In fact his brother had told me that he could be discharged today and we were happy that he could then join the team whenever he felt better. And then I got this shocking message in the morning from his family,” he added.

One of the most decorated Indian shooters, Rana won eight Asian Games and 15 Commonwealth Games medals in his glittering career as a 25m centre fire specialist. Post his playing career, he contributed to the growth of Indian shooting by steering NRAI’s junior programme where he coached, mentored and groomed a number of world-class talents such as Manu Bhaker, Saurabh Chaudhary, Anish Bhanwala, Chinki Yadav, among others.

A recipient of Dronacharya Award in 2020 for his contribution as a coach, Rana’s crowning glory arrived at Paris Olympics in 2024 when he guided Manu to a historic double bronze.