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    India’s youth nation’s greatest strength: Mandaviya

    The 'Youth for Viksit Bharat' convention in Delhi gathered 6,000 young leaders, emphasizing their role in nation-building and India's development by 2047.

    Updated on: Jun 06, 2026 9:46 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    New Delh: Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, along with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta addressed the ‘Youth for Viksit Bharat: MY Bharat Youth Convention’ at Thyagaraj Sports Complex here on Saturday.

    File image of sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya. (PTI)
    File image of sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya. (PTI)

    The convention brought together more than 6,000 young participants from across the country, representing diverse backgrounds including students, professionals, entrepreneurs, content creators, innovators, emerging leaders and achievers.

    It showcased the transformative role of youth in nation-building and India’s journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.

    Eminent personalities including MLA and singer Maithili Thakur, actor Vikrant Massey, entrepreneur Aman Gupta, and Indian cricketer Jitesh Sharma interacted with MY Bharat NSS volunteers and shared their experiences, encouraging young people to pursue excellence and contribute meaningfully to national development.

    In his address, Mandaviya underscored that India’s youth constitute the nation’s greatest strength and are central to the realisation of the vision of Viksit Bharat, emphasising India’s demographic advantage, with nearly 65 per cent of its population under the age of 35.

    “The youth are our strength, our pride, our resolve and our future. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, unprecedented opportunities have been created for young Indians to innovate, excel and contribute to nation-building. Whether in startups, sports, public service, entrepreneurship or creative fields, young Indians are demonstrating their talent and enhancing the country’s global standing,” he said.

    The minister further highlighted the initiatives of MY Bharat, nurturing and channelising youth potential towards nation-building. He also appreciated MY Bharat’s recent Guinness World Record achievement and urged young people to actively participate in the platform’s programmes, volunteer opportunities and nation-building initiatives.

    “The time belongs to the youth. We must build a competitive, confident and self-reliant India that fulfills the dreams of 140 crore citizens,” Mandaviya said.

    The convention also celebrated sporting excellence through the felicitation of distinguished sportspersons for their outstanding achievements and contributions to Indian sports.

    Cicketer Jitesh Sharma shared his experiences on the theme ‘Play in India, Play for India’, inspiring young athletes to pursue excellence and contribute to the nation’s sporting aspirations.

    The convention concluded with the Viksit Bharat Sankalp, reaffirming the commitment of young citizens to contribute actively towards building a developed, self-reliant and inclusive India by the centenary year of Independence in 2047.

    Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
    Home/Sports/Others/India’s Youth Nation’s Greatest Strength: Mandaviya
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