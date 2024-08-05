Article 370 abrogation 5th anniversary: Amarnath Yatra suspended; BJP celebrates, PDP protests

Security forces across the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir have been put on high alert on Monday, Augus 5, in view of fifth anniversary of abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution. J&K has seen a series of terror attacks ever since results of 2024 general elections were announced (File image) (ANI)

Sensing possible threat to movement of security forces, the police have advised people to observe a “dry day”, meaning no movement of any security convoys. The police advisory also said there should be no movement of convoys of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims between various base camps.

As a precautionary measure, no fresh batch of pilgrims was allowed to leave from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp towards Kashmir. "The yatra has been halted for the day as a precautionary measure. No fresh batch was allowed from Jammu to Kashmir today," an officer told PTI.

Meanwhile, the J&K unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party will hold a ‘Ekatma Mahatsav’ rally to mark the fifth anniversary and celebrate the 'complete unification' of J&K into the Indian union. The rally will be held at Bana Singh Stadium in R S Pura and security has been stepped up to maintain law and order during the event.

"The day of August 5, 2019, is a very important day in our lives. On this vital day five years ago, a historic blunder was corrected and we, the people of Jammu and Kashmir, united completely with the rest of India. We are now able to enjoy all the rights and the liberties, and are progressing on the path of development,” J-K BJP general secretary and former MLC Vibodh Gupta said.

Opposition parties like the Congress and the People's Democratic Party (PDP) lashed out at the BJP over the abrogation of Article 370.

"What was achieved in five years, the BJP should answer to the people, especially Dogras, instead of rubbing salts on their wounds," J-K Congress chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said. He accused the party of ‘shamelessness’ in celebrating the downgrading of a historic Dogra state, which he alleged as snatched the rights, dignity and identity of the people of J&K.

PDP will observe August 5 as a “black day” and will stage a protest outside the party headquarters on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of Article 370’s abrogation.

(With inputs from PTI)