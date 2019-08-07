Article 370 scrapped, RSS says integration finally complete

india

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on Tuesday night said the move to scrap Article 370 has paved the way for the implementation of the Constitution equally in Jammu and Kashmir, as it is in the rest of the country, the way it was intended by the makers of the Constitution.

The RSS has over the year campaigned relentlessly for the abrogation of Article 370 and has passed resolutions to the effect.

In a statement, the general secretary of the RSS, Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi, said the Sangh welcomes and appreciate the “bold and historical decision” of the BJP-led union government for restructuring Jammu and Kashmir and getting it passed in both Houses of Parliament.

“…From the beginning, it was the intent of the Constitution makers, that the Constitution of India should be equally applicable to all the states of India. Due to the immediate special circumstances, the provisional provision of Article 370 was added to the Indian Constitution,” he said.

Lauding the government’s efforts, Joshi said the decision to scrap Article 370 “has fulfilled this desire of the Constitution makers and from the constitutional point of view, the state of Jammu and Kashmir is also similar to all the states of India.”

On Tuesday Parliament passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisational Bill, 2019, which designates Ladakh as a union territory without legislature and Jammu and Kashmir as UT with an assembly.

Bifurcation of the state, with Ladakh being a UT has been a long standing demand of the Sangh, which is the ideological fount of the ruling BJP.

“With the restructuring of the state, the long-standing desire of the people of the Ladakh region was completed,” he said adding that this move will pave the way for integrated development of the region.

He also made a reference to Shyama Prasad Mookerjee and the Praja Parishad movement that was started under the leadership of Premnath Dogra who campaigned for the removal of the constitutional anomalies generated by the “misuse of Article 370”.

“All the citizens should rise above their narrow interests and political differences to establish the supremacy of the constitution and its core spirit, and to congratulate this initiative which reinforces the national unity and integrity,” Joshi said.

