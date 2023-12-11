close_game
Article 370 verdict LIVE Updates: Supreme Court judgment today on pleas challenging validity of abrogation
Live

Article 370 verdict LIVE Updates: Supreme Court judgment today on pleas challenging validity of abrogation

Dec 11, 2023 07:42 AM IST
Article 370 verdict LIVE Updates: A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud will deliver the judgment.

Article 370 verdict LIVE Updates: Four years after its implementation, the Supreme Court will be hearing pleas challenging the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, December 11. A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud will deliver the judgment.

Supreme Court of India will hear pleas regarding the abrogation of Article 370 in court today (Representative image)
Supreme Court of India will hear pleas regarding the abrogation of Article 370 in court today (Representative image)

Preparations are in place across Jammu and Kashmir for any heightened tensions and potential conflicts due to the Supreme Court hearing, while political leaders across the country continue to voice their opinion regarding the matter, with the opposition still pushing for the comeback of Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Several petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 that divided the erstwhile state into two union territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh - were referred to a Constitution bench in 2019.

The five-judge bench, CJI Chandrachud, justices S K Kaul, Sanjeev Khanna, BR Gavai and Surya Kant, had been hearing the arguments of the petitioners and the Centre for 16 days. The apex court had on September 5 reserved its verdict in the matter for December 11.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 11, 2023 07:42 AM IST

    Article 370 verdict LIVE updates: Omar Abdullah on J&K ruling today

    Ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on the revocation of Article 370 on Monday, National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah said that he is hoping to get justice and they are eagerly awaiting the judgement in favour of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

  • Dec 11, 2023 07:31 AM IST

    Article 370 verdict LIVE updates: Ghulam Nabi Azad on SC ruling

    Ahead of the Supreme Court verdict over Article 370, Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) President Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday said that tomorrow we will know whether the verdict is in the interest of the Kashmiri people or against their interest. (ANI)

  • Dec 11, 2023 07:17 AM IST

    Article 370 verdict LIVE updates: Unique relationship of J&K with Union

    The petitioners further argued that Jammu and Kashmir has always had a unique relationship with the Union, and there was no merger between the state and the union. They said that this meand J&K autonomy has to be maintained via Article 370.

  • Dec 11, 2023 06:59 AM IST

    Article 370 verdict LIVE updates: Petitioners slam Centre

    During the hearing, petitioners fighting against the scrapping of Article 370 said that the Centre had been “acting for its own benefit” and not adhering to the rules of the land.

  • Dec 11, 2023 06:15 AM IST

    Article 370 verdict LIVE updates: What did the petitions say

    The petitioners in their plea argued that Article 370 was meant to be temporary, and was set to remain in place only till the Constituent Assembly of the erstwhile state took a decision.

Topics
supreme court jammu and kashmir kashmir jammu and kashmir's special status dy chandrachud + 3 more
