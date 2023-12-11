Article 370 verdict LIVE Updates: Supreme Court judgment today on pleas challenging validity of abrogation

Article 370 verdict LIVE Updates: Four years after its implementation, the Supreme Court will be hearing pleas challenging the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, December 11. A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud will deliver the judgment. Supreme Court of India will hear pleas regarding the abrogation of Article 370 in court today (Representative image)

Preparations are in place across Jammu and Kashmir for any heightened tensions and potential conflicts due to the Supreme Court hearing, while political leaders across the country continue to voice their opinion regarding the matter, with the opposition still pushing for the comeback of Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Several petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 that divided the erstwhile state into two union territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh - were referred to a Constitution bench in 2019.

The five-judge bench, CJI Chandrachud, justices S K Kaul, Sanjeev Khanna, BR Gavai and Surya Kant, had been hearing the arguments of the petitioners and the Centre for 16 days. The apex court had on September 5 reserved its verdict in the matter for December 11.