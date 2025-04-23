Menu Explore
Aruhi village in Bihar mourns IB officer killed in Pahalgam terror attack

ByPrasun K Mishra
Apr 23, 2025 06:06 PM IST

Posted in Hyderabad as an Intelligence Bureau (IB) section officer, Manish had travelled to Kashmir with his wife Jaya, their 12-year-old son, and 8-year-old daughter

Sasaram: Grief gripped Aruhi village in south Bihar’s Rohtas district on Wednesday after Manish Ranjan, a resident of the village, was killed in Tuesday’s terrorist attack near Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

Manish married Jaya in Ranchi in 2010. He was previously working with the IB in Ranchi before being posted to Hyderabad two years ago.

Posted in Hyderabad as an Intelligence Bureau (IB) section officer, Manish had travelled to Kashmir with his wife Jaya, their 12-year-old son, and 8-year-old daughter, according to close relative Surendra Mishra from Aurangabad.

Manish’s father, Mangalesh Kumar Mishra, was a senior teacher based in Jhalda, West Bengal, where the family had settled.

“Eldest of three brothers, Manish, was very loving, caring and intelligent from early childhood,” uncle Alok Priyadarshi, who was also supposed to go to Kashmir but backed out due to health issues, said.

Jaya and relative Vikas Mishra accompanied the body to Jhalda for the last rites on Wednesday.

“On hearing the sound of bullets, asked the wife and children to run in opposite directions and saved them before he was shot dead by the terrorist,” his relative Ashutosh Kumar, a blood bank employee in Aurangabad, said.

“Last week, Manish had called and invited me to visit Hyderabad with my family, saying that it was a beautiful place to see and enjoy. I could not understand that it was his last call,” Kumar added.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. In a post on his X account, Kumar expressed deep condolences to the bereaved families. Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured, he said that the whole country is united against terrorism.

