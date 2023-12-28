Arun Jaitley's birth anniversary: Leaders pay heartfelt tribute to late BJP stalwart

Political leaders across the country paid heartfelt tributes to the late BJP veteran Arun Jaitley on his birth anniversary. Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to social media to express his thoughts on the occasion, acknowledging Jaitley's multifaceted contributions. Leaders paid heartfelt tribute to late BJP veteran Arun Jaitley.

"Remembering Arun Jaitley Ji on his birth anniversary. An astute lawmaker, Jaitley Ji also lent his vast expertise in the field of law to the cause of guarding the rights of the citizens. Through his contributions to our social and political life, Arun Jaitley Ji will always remain in our collective memory," Shah said.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar said, “Fondly remember Shri Arun Jaitley ji on his jayanti today. His dedication to the nation is a source of motivation for so many.”

Union minister Kiren Rijiju, in his tribute, highlighted Jaitley's exceptional oratory skills and gifted personality. "Remembering & offering my heartfelt tributes to late Arun Jaitley Ji on his Jayanti. An exceptional orator with a gifted personality, he was a leader who adorned every responsibility to perfection. His knowledge and wisdom will keep inspiring us," Rijiju said in a social media post.

Union minister Anurag Thakur remembered Jaitley fondly, acknowledging his diverse roles in a career that spanned student leadership, law, cricket administration, and Union Ministry.

"Fondly remembering Arun Jaitley Ji on his birth anniversary. Our senior and a mentor who wore many hats during his illustrious career, from being a student leader to a lawyer to a cricket administrator to a Union Minister. His contribution to strengthening our parliamentary democracy is unparalleled. He will forever remain in our memories," Thakur expressed.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav paid floral tributes to the former Union finance minister in Patna.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma described Jaitley as a legal luminary, troubleshooter, dedicated karyakarta (worker), and an ace administrator. "Shraddheya Arun Jaitley truly defined leadership. On his Jayanti today, my tributes to the veteran leader who will always be remembered for his kindness and dedication towards Maa Bharti," Sarma tweeted.

Born in 1952 in New Delhi, Jaitley pursued his education in law and graduated with honors from the University of Delhi. Later, he went on to earn his LL.B. degree from the Delhi University Faculty of Law. Jaitley had a successful career as a legal professional. He began his legal practice in the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court of India.

He entered politics during his student days and was associated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He joined the Janata Party in the 1970s and later became a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after its formation in 1980.

Over the years, Jaitley held various leadership positions within the BJP. He served as the Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting in the government of Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Jaitley was also the Minister of Law and Justice during the same period.

Jaitley assumed the role of the Finance Minister of India in 2014 when the BJP-led government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, came to power. He played a crucial role in shaping economic policies and implementing key financial reforms during his tenure.

He was known for his articulate communication skills and played a pivotal role in presenting and explaining the government's policies and initiatives.

Arun Jaitley was admired for his sharp intellect, eloquence, and amiable demeanour. His ability to engage with people across party lines left a lasting impact on Indian politics.