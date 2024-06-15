Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu allocates portfolios to newly inducted ministers | Full list
Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu has distributed portfolios among his council of ministers, with his deputy Chowna Mein getting Finance and Mama Natung Home.
Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu on Saturday distributed portfolios among his council of ministers.
Khandu took oath as chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh for the third successive term at a ceremony held in the state capital Itanagar on Thursday.
The 44-year-old was administered oath of office and secrecy by Governor Lt Gen (Retd) KT Parnaik held at the Dorjee Khandu Convention Centre.
Here's how the the portfolios have been allocated
|Names
|Departments
|Chowna Mein
|Finance, Planning and Investment, Tax & Excise, State Lotteries, Economics & Statistics, Power and Non-Conventional Energy Resources.
|Biyuram Wahge
|Health & Family Welfare; Water Resources.
|Nyato Dukam
|Commerce & Industries (Industries, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Textile & Handicrafts, Trade & Commerce and Sericulture), Labour & Employment, Information, Public Relations & Printing.
|Gabriel D Wangsu
|Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary, Dairy Development, Fisheries, Food & Civil Supplies, Legal Metrology, Consumer Affairs.
|Wangki Lowang
|Environment & Forests, Geology, Mining & Minerals, Department of Tirap, Changlang and Longding.
|Pasang Dorjee Sona
|Education, Rural Works, Parliamentary Affairs, Tourism, Libraries.
|Mama Natung
|Home and Inter State Border Affairs; Public Health Engineering & Water Supply, Department of Indigenous Affairs.
|Dasanglu Pul
|Women & Child Development; Cultural Affairs (Art & Culture, Research, Gazeteers), Science & Technology.
|Balo Raja
|Urban Affairs (Urban Development, Town Planning, Urban Local Bodies, Housing); Land Management; Civil Aviation.
|Kento Jini
|Law, Legislative and Justice, Social Justice, Empowerment & Tribal Affairs, Sports & Youth Affairs.
Pema Khandu's govt formation
On Wednesday, Khandu was elected unanimously as the leader of BJP’s new MLAs. The party has won 46 of the total 60 seats—10 BJP candidates including Khandu and Mein had won their seats unopposed.
Chowna Mein, who was the deputy CM in the previous Khandu-led governments since 2016, also took oath.
Ten other cabinet ministers were also sworn in by the Governor. Of the 10 cabinet ministers---8 are new faces. Dasanglu Pul is the lone woman minister. The other nine ministers are PD Sona, Mama Natung, Kento Jini, GD Wangsu, Biyuram Wahge, Nyato Dukam, Wangki Lowang, Balo Raja and Ojing Tasing.
While Wahge is the BJP state unit chief, Pul is the wife of former chief minister Kalikho Pul.
NPP had come second with 5 seats, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) won 3 seats, Peoples’ Party of Arunachal (PPA) bagged 2, Congress won 1 and the rest 3 seats were secured by independent candidates.
In two posts on X, Khandu thanked the lawmakers for their continued support. “Feeling so honoured to be elected unanimously as the Legislature Party leader of Arunachal Pradesh BJP. With utmost humility, I accept the responsibility of leading the BJP to another term of development oriented governance in sync with the vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji,” he said.
“I am grateful to our fellow BJP MLAs for placing their faith in me. I also put on record my sincere thanks to our MPs, party leaders, and workers for working day in and day out in ensuring resounding win the polls. Now, let’s work together harder to further speed up the pace of all-round growth in Arunachal Pradesh and realize the goal of inclusive Viksit Bharat by 2047,” he added in another post.
