Arunachal Pradesh formally devolves power to panchayat bodies

The Arunachal Pradesh government on Friday announced formal devolution of powers to Panchayati Raj institutions (PRIs) in the state.

The development comes 52 years after the first panchayat elections were held in 1969 in the North East Frontier Province (NEFA) (the name of the region till Arunachal Pradesh became a Union Territory in 1972).

Making the announcement in Itanagar, Chief Minister Pema Khandu called the development a significant step in the history of grassroots democracy in the north-eastern state.

On September 30, the state cabinet had decided to devolve powers to PRIs as per the 73rd amendment to the Constitution and 11th schedule of the Constitution in 29 subjects.

Khandu informed that the devolution of powers was based on SPICE (sustainable, participatory, inclusive, comprehensive and empowerment) formula devised by the panchayat department.

“It was my commitment to empower grassroot functionaries, which dates back to the first election in 1969 in the state of Arunachal Pradesh, but do not enjoy the absolute power they are entitled to,” Khandu said in his address.

The CM informed that 10% of the state’s own resources would be devolved to PRIs from the next financial year. This will be in addition to finance commission grants which will be based on the criteria of population and area based on the ratio of 50:50.

While 70% will be basic grants, 30% will be performance-based. This will be in addition to the 14th finance commission grants, stated a release issued by Khandu’s office.

The CM urged PRIs to plan projects and measures based on 15 of the 17 sustainable development goals recommended by United Nations.