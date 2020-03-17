e-paper
Arunachal Pradesh stops survey work on road through Pakke Tiger Reserve

The decision to temporarily halt all survey work on the project was taken after a meeting Arunachal Pradesh CM Khandu had with the state’s chief secretary and commissioner of the public works department (PWD).

india Updated: Mar 17, 2020 08:32 IST
Utpal Parashar
Utpal Parashar
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
As the road passes through PTR, a biodiversity hotspot, environment activists and locals in the area had opposed its construction.
As the road passes through PTR, a biodiversity hotspot, environment activists and locals in the area had opposed its construction.(HT File / Representational Photo )
         

Expressing concern over the reported effect on biodiversity and wildlife due to the proposed construction of a road through Pakke Tiger Reserve (PTR), Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu on Monday ordered all survey works, ongoing or scheduled, to stop.

The proposed 40-km road is part of the East-West Industrial Corridor road proposed to connect Seijosa in Pakke-Kesang district and Bhalukpung in West Kameng district.

As the road passes through PTR, a biodiversity hotspot, environment activists and locals in the area had opposed its construction. The reserve is home to over 2000 species of plants, 300 species of birds, 40 species of mammals, 30 species of amphibians and 36 species of reptiles.

The decision to temporarily halt all survey work on the project was taken after a meeting Khandu had with the state’s chief secretary and commissioner of the public works department (PWD).

“As many species of flora and fauna are globally threatened, and PTR is one of the last remaining strongholds for these species, we are committed to preserve it for our future generations,” Khandu was quoted as saying in an official release.

“We are aware that any infrastructural development that can be detrimental to the tiger reserve in the future need to be considered seriously before proposing it,” he added.

Khandu proposed a detailed review meeting to be held soon on the issue with the environment and forest department, PWD and all local stakeholders to chalk out further course of action.

